West Valley City man to appear in court for assault in Middle Canyon

A West Valley City man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Middle Canyon in June while under a protective order is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court later this month.

Matthew Allan Rushton, 38, is charged with third-degree felony aggravated assault, third-degree felony violation of a pretrial protective order, and misdemeanor counts of unauthorized control of a vehicle for an extended time and damage or interruption of a communication device.

A Tooele County Sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Middle Canyon on June 7 after a reporting party said the victim ran up to him and said Rushton, who she was familiar with, was trying to tie her up and kill her, according to a probable cause statement. The responding party had the victim get into his truck and they drove to a location with cell phone service.

The victim said Rushton had been released from jail on June 1 and found her again, the statement said. She said she agreed to go to Middle Canyon from West Valley City with Rushton.

While in the canyon, an argument began over the victim’s use of rechargeable batteries, the probable cause statement said. Rushton began to punch the victim and choked her from behind to the point she couldn’t breathe.

When the victim attempted to call 911 on her cell phone, Rushton took her phone and broke it, the statement said. Rushton had a domestic violence pretrial protective order that was in effect to protect the victim at the time of the assault.

After the victim left the campsite area with the reporting party, Rushton fled the scene in the truck the victim was driving, the statement said. Rushton did not have permission to drive the vehicle, which was on loan from the victim’s ex-boyfriend, and the vehicle was later found at the victim’s house in West Valley City.

Charges against Rushton were filed on Oct. 30, the day after misdemeanor charges against him in West Valley City Justice Court were dismissed without prejudice. He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Nov. 26 at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Matthew Bates.