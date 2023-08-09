Derek Wayne Davis, 20, was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Aug. 3 after he exchanged gunfire with a juvenile at a Tooele City apartment complex on July 16.

The juvenile has also been booked into a detention center.

Davis was charged on Friday, Aug. 4 in the Tooele 3rd District Court with attempted murder, a first-degree felony; eight counts of felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony; and rioting causing bodily injury, a second-degree felony.

The juvenile was charged with attempted homicide, a first-degree felony; possession of a firearm by an underage individual, a third-degree felony; disorderly conduct, also a third-degree felony; and obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor.

Tooele City Police were dispatched to the Springs at Copper Canyon Apartments, located at 152 E. 870 North, on Sunday, July 16, around 11:50 p.m. in reference to a shooting near the pool area.

Dispatch told police that there were several individuals in the area after shots were heard. Shortly after police arrived, they were told by dispatch that a 16-year-old juvenile male had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police responded and spoke with the juvenile who stated that he was arguing with another individual in the apartment complex’s parking lot. He said as he tried to leave, he was shot in the leg, according to the probable cause statement filed with the 3rd District Court.

The statement goes on to say witnesses at the scene told police that the juvenile and Davis got into a fistfight and started threatening each other. During the incident, the juvenile was threatening other individuals at the pool, which made them worry that he was leaving to get a gun.

Within minutes, he returned and witnesses saw him in the area where shots were fired.

The juvenile was seen on video surveillance returning to the area and manipulating what appeared to be a firearm in his hands. Another witness said they saw him racking what appeared to be the firearm, according to the probable cause statement.

Detectives and crime scene technicians processed the crime scene. Detectives found one casing in the same vicinity the juvenile was at when the gun was fired. Witnesses told police that the 16-year-old was the only person in the area when the initial gun was fired.

A witness on scene also told police when the juvenile came back with a gun, he asked if someone was a man named “Eduardo.” The witness advised that someone answered in the affirmative saying that they were Eduardo and the juvenile said, “Well, Eduardo is a snitch,” reads the probable cause statement.

The witness said that the juvenile fired his gun toward Eduardo, and everyone ran off. Evidence on the scene showed that two shooters shot towards each other: the juvenile and Davis. After the fight, Davis was observed following the juvenile out of the pool area, where they continued to argue for several minutes.

Witnesses from the pool and the apartment complex advised that gang slurs and threats were made between Davis, another man, and the juvenile, as the juvenile walked away. After the juvenile walked away, video surveillance showed Davis grabbing a gun from a bag and walking to the bathroom. Davis placed the gun back into the bag for a short time before taking it back out and walking up to the parking lot where the shooting occurred, according to the statement.

During questioning, the juvenile admitted to having a gun and using it to shoot back when he felt threatened by the other individuals who had a gun. His mother asked him where he took it apart and discarded it, but he didn’t answer. The gun still hasn’t been located. During the investigation at the apartments, officers were advised of a blue Dodge Charger leaving the area. The officer performed a traffic stop on the vehicle. Once stopped, the officer observed Davis fleeing from the vehicle. There were several other individuals in the vehicle at the time, according to the probable cause statement.

Detectives took the juvenile into a juvenile detention center. The juvenile’s name hasn’t been released.

Davis was taken into custody on Aug. 3 and questioned by detectives. After waiving his rights, he admitted to shooting at the juvenile because he was defending himself after the juvenile shot at one of his friends. A criminal history check on Davis showed that he is a convicted felon and not legally allowed to be in possession of a firearm. The probable cause statement said that Davis was on probation and has been on the run for over a year.