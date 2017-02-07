West Valley man arrested and charged for drug possession

A West Valley City man was arrested and charged with felony drug charges in connection with an attempt to flee police at Tooele’s Walmart.

Roberto M. Marquez, 40, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, as well as misdemeanors for failure to stop at the command of law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.

An officer located Marquez traveling southbound on state Route 36 toward Tooele City and followed him to Walmart because Marquez was wanted for questioning on an unrelated incident, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

When Marquez entered the store, the responding officer contacted additional officers to assist taking him into custody, the statement said. Two officers observed Marquez trying to flee from the automotive service garage of the store and he was apprehended.

Prior to transport to the police department for questioning, officers searched Marquez and found $1,000 in small bills and a financial card belonging to a female, according to the probable cause statement. A K-9 unit sniffed around the car Marquez had been driving and indicated there were illegal substances in the vehicle.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched the car and found a black box, the statement said. The box contained a white crystalline substance, a baggie of brown powder and loose prescription pills; small baggies, glass pipes and a digital scale were also found in the car.

Officers obtained Marquez’s phone and were granted a warrant to search the device, according to the probable cause statement. There were messages from different people asking for narcotics found on Marquez’s phone.

Marquez is scheduled to make his first appearance in 3rd District Court on Feb. 6 at 10:28 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.