West Valley man charged with drug possession, exploiting prostitute

A West Valley City man has been charged with a trio of felonies and other criminal charges after a suspicious vehicle call on March 1.

Steven Michael Cannon, 28, is charged with first-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance, and third-degree felony exploiting a prostitute.

He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of false personal information with intent to be another actual person, manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a measurable amount of a controlled substance.

A Grantsville City police officer was dispatched to the area of Silver Fox Drive at 7:16 a.m. on March 1 on reports of a suspicious vehicle, according to a probable cause statement. The reporting party said the vehicle was acting suspicious and occupied by several individuals.

The responding officer located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Main Street, the probable cause statement said. While speaking with the officer, Cannon, who was driving, gave information for his cousin but insisted it was his name.

Officers found Cannon’s real name and it was discovered he had a $25,000 cash only warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a denied driver license, the statement said. While speaking with police, the responding officer noticed Cannon’s eyes were allegedly watery, his pupils were constricted, his eyelids were droopy and his speech was slurred.

After receiving consent to search Cannon, the officer located a $100 bill that Cannon admitted was counterfeit, the probable cause statement said. A female occupant of the vehicle was found to have drug paraphernalia in her purse.

A K-9 responding to the stop also indicated on the vehicle and officers discovered a large amount of a white, crystal-like substance, a scale, multiple baggies and a bag of pills, which appeared to be buprenorphine, a Schedule 3 controlled substance, the probable cause statement said. A pair of tax documents belonging to others were also found in Cannon’s backpack.

One occupant of the vehicle admitted to smoking methamphetamine with Cannon three hours before he drove the vehicle, the probable cause statement said. All of the vehicle occupants said the drugs in the vehicle belonged to Cannon.

A woman in the vehicle also said they came to Grantsville in order for her to be paid for sex and Cannon admitted to knowingly transporting her to Grantsville in order for her to participate in prostitution, the statement said.

During his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday, Cannon was assigned no bail by Judge Matthew Bates and appointed counsel. He is scheduled to return to court on March 19 at 9 a.m. before Bates.