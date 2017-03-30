West Valley man pleads guilty to drug charges

The West Valley man facing felony drug charges in connection with an attempt to evade police at the Tooele Walmart accepted a plea deal from the state during a court appearance Tuesday.

Roberto M. Marquez, 40, pleaded guilty to amended counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor attempted tampering with evidence.

Charges of third-degree felony tampering with a witness and third-degree felony tampering with evidence, as well as misdemeanor counts of failure to stop at command of law enforcement and manufacture or deliver of drug paraphernalia, were dismissed without prejudice.

Marquez was located by police while he was heading to Walmart, as he was wanted for questioning in an unrelated incident, according to a probable cause statement from the Tooele City Police Department.

Once Marquez entered the store, the responding officer called for additional officers to assist in the arrest, the statement said. Two officers saw Marquez attempting to flee from the automotive service garage of the store and he was apprehended.

Prior to transport to the police department for questioning, officers searched Marquez and found $1,000 in small bills and a financial card belonging to a female, according to the probable cause statement. A K-9 unit sniffed around the car Marquez had been driving and indicated there were illegal substances in the vehicle.

After a search warrant was obtained, officers searched the car and found a black box, the statement said. The box contained a white crystalline substance, a baggie of brown powder and loose prescription pills; small baggies, glass pipes and a digital scale were also found in the car.

Officers obtained Marquez’s phone and were granted a warrant to search the device, according to the probable cause statement. There were messages from different people asking for narcotics found on Marquez’s phone.

Marquez is scheduled for sentencing in 3rd District Court on April 18 at 9 a.m. before Judge Robert Adkins.