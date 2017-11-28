West Wendover man arrested after shooting his brother

A West Wendover man was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old brother on Sunday evening, according to the West Wendover Police Department.

Ivan Lopez, 21, was taken into custody by police without incident, according to a news release from West Wendover police.

Officers were dispatched to Ash Street on reports of a juvenile with a gunshot wound at 7:09 p.m. on Nov. 26, the release said. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered Lopez’s brother at the home suffering from a wound to his torso.

Medical personnel and officers provided aid but the 15-year-old died from his injuries on scene, according to police.

Officers were initially told Lopez had accidentally shot his brother, the release said. He left the scene of the shooting when emergency crews responded but returned to the scene a short while later after making contact with family and police over the phone. Lopez turned himself in once he returned.

Lopez is being held at the Elko County Jail and his family members are cooperating with the police investigation, the release said. The investigation is being conducted by West Wendover police and the Elko County Sheriff’s Department.