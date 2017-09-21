West Wendover woman facing drug charges for selling meth to informant

A West Wendover woman is facing drug charges after she was arrested last Friday in connection with selling narcotics.

Maritza Rodriguez-Sandoval, 37, is charged with second-degree felony distribute, offer, arrange or distribute of controlled substance and misdemeanor manufacture or delivery of drug paraphernalia.

A Wendover City police officer met with a confidential informant at the police department who would attempt to purchase methamphetamine from Rodriguez-Sandoval on Sept. 15, according to a probable cause statement. The confidential informant was fitted with a recording device and given $20 to purchase meth.

The confidential informant was dropped off at a convenience store in Wendover, Utah, where they met with Rodriguez-Sandoval and proceeded to the laundry room downstairs, the statement said. Officers then arrested Rodriguez-Sandoval in the parking lot of the convenience store, where they found the $20 bill given to the confidential informant in her pocket.

After confirming the $20 bill was a match, they searched Rodriguez-Sandoval and found a glass pipe and a gram of meth, according to the probable cause statement. The confidential informant also provided two grams of methamphetamine they purchased from Rodriguez-Sandoval.

When interviewed by police, Rodriguez-Sandoval admitted she traveled to the convenience store with the expressed intent of selling methamphetamine to the confidential informant, the statement said. The substances suspected to be meth were tested using a narcotics identification kit and returned positive as methamphetamine.