Western music back in the saddle at Deseret Peak

Jan. 25 event features western music, poetry and chili ♦

Fans of western music will gather at the Tooele County’s Deseret Peak Complex for the Seventh Annual Western Music Songwriter Series on Jan. 25.

From cowhand crooning to home-style chili, the event will showcase Western singer-songwriters Brenn Hill, Andy Nelson and father-daughter duo Dave and Jenny Anderson.

The series is a benefit that supports the Tooele Junior Bit and Spur Riding Club.

Kicking off the event will be the Fifth Annual Best of the West Chili Cook-Off, sponsored by the Tooele Bit and Spur Riding Club.

Chili Judging will commence at 3 p.m. The top three cooks will be selected for their chili-cooking chops.

Chili will be available for purchase at concession stands so that event attendees can enjoy dinner and the show. Proceeds from the chili will also benefit the Tooele Junior Bit and Spur Riding Club.

“Going into our seventh year with the Songwriter Series, we have raised more than $40,000 for youth in the community through the Tooele Bit and Spur Riding Club,” said Tyler Guy, event organizer and cowboy poet and reciter. “I’m excited to see the turnout for this year’s event. Delicious chili, cowboy poetry and song — we have something for everyone. We’re lucky to have this remarkable local talent.”

Award-winning singer-songwriter Brenn Hill of Hooper, Utah, will regale the crowd with his authentic, heart-on-sleeve songs of cowboy life. Hill is a seasoned musician who has been writing songs and playing guitar since his youth. His cowhand stories are filled with emotion and honesty above the twang of acoustic guitar, banjo and fiddle.

“I’ve been lucky to do what I love all these years. Aside from my wife and family, music is my purpose,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to this year’s show. It’s going to be a great crowd, and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

Andy Nelson, a self-identified “cowpoke poet,” will charm audiences in poetry and comedy with his uniquely funny and honest take on cowboy culture and history.

A Wyoming cowboy poet, Nelson counts traveling as a kid with his father, who worked as a farrier, as the biggest influencer on his work. Having entertained crowds across the U.S. and Canada, Nelson is a multiple-time winner of the Western Music Association Male Poet of the Year Award and is the host of the “Clear Out West” syndicated radio show.

“I’m really excited about this year’s event,” Nelson said of the Songwriter Series. “But I’m mostly hoping to snag some chili before it all runs out.”

Father and daughter singing-songwriting duo, Dave and Jenny Anderson, from Harrisville, Utah, will round out the Songwriter Series lineup with country classics, old cowboy tunes, and original music.

“The best part about performing and making music is getting to do it together,” Jenny said. “We’ll sing for anyone to wants to hear our songs.”

Following the chili and cowboy tunes, Many Strings & Company will kick off an after-party at Bonneville Brewery in Tooele, adding even more musical talent to the mix on Jan. 25.

Back by popular demand for the second year, the 2020 Youth Showcase will precede the Songwriter Series on Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. at Bonneville Brewery.

A free event, the showcase will be hosted by cowboy poet Thatch Elmer and will feature youth talent Tib Champneys and Venessa Carpenter.

Tib Champneys, age 12, is a three-time champion of the Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous youth poetry competition. Hailing from Stockton, Utah, Champneys bases his poetry on his adventures and the people involved. He is the 2019 Tooele County 4-H two-handed and bitted reserve champion and has performed at the Antelope Island Cowboy Legends, Weber County Library Series.

Venessa Carpenter, age 15, learned to play the guitar in east Texas from John Defoore, a veteran of the Texas country music scene. Defoore, along with his wife, taught Carpenter to sing. Carpenter has performed at many Texas venues, including the Rains Entertainment Group in Dennison, the Rialto Theater, the Tex Ritter Showcase in Carthage, and Gladewater Opry. Now involved with the International Western Music Association and the Cowboy Poets of Utah, Carpenter has opened for well-known cowboy music, and poetry acts Trinity Seely, Chad Prather and Mary Kay.

Donations are welcome at the Youth Showcase, 100% of which will go back to the youth, according to Songwriter Series organizers.

Tickets for the Western Music Songwriters Series can be purchased at www.Westernsong.net and are $15 for general admission or bleacher seats, or $100 for a group table of six.

For more information, visit www.Tooelebitandspur.com and www.Westernsong.net.

The Youth Showcase is free, and seating is first come first served.