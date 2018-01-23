Western music, poetry and chili on tap at Deseret Peak Saturday

With a larger venue, more people can attend Saturday’s fifth annual Western Music & Songwriters Series and Best of the West Chili Cook-off at Deseret Peak Complex.

“We’ve sold out the past four years, so this year we’ve moved from the convention center to the indoor arena,” said event promoter Tyler Guy. A bigger stage, great lighting and great sound await guests, he said.

R.J. Vandygriff, Daron Little and The Saddlestrings will be the featured entertainers for the night, which gets underway at 4:30 p.m.

“Vandygriff has been on stage with Garth Brooks, George Strait, George Jones, Merle Haggard and The Judds,” Guy said. “He also worked in or appeared in 100 episodes of the TV series, Walker Texas Ranger.”

This will be Vandygriff’s first appearance at the Western Music & Songwriters Series.

Guy said Little is from Saratoga, Wyoming.

“He’s one of the best acoustic guitar players I know,” Guy said. “He’s a great entertainer and can really read a crowd and make changes in his routine if needed. Daron is the Bob Dylan of western music.”

Guy said The Saddlestrings is from Northern Utah. According to the band’s website, it has been performing since 1994 and every band member has lived and loved the ranch lifestyle, even though they have had to let go of the old ways and the seemingly-laid-back business of cows, horses, haying and irrigating in the hot sun.

“The Saddlestrings will be hosting the after party at Bonneville Brewery,” Guy said. “After the show is over, everyone is invited to meet with the artists at the brewery.”

Guy said he has spent most of his life in Tooele County, working on sheep and cattle ranches. He is also a writer and reciter of cowboy poetry. Guy and 15-year-old Thatch Elmer will recite cowboy poetry between the three main performances on Saturday night.

“Thatch started when he was about 10 years old,” Guy said. “We met him at a show in Heber City and were blown away by his talent. We invited him to our first show and he has been with us ever since.”

Events kick off at 4:30 p.m. with the Best of the West Chili Cook-off sponsored by the Bit ‘N’ Spur Junior Riding Club. Poetry and music should begin about 5:30 p.m. and will run until 8:30 p.m.

“We have a total of 27 contestants signed up to compete for the title of Best of the West Chili in Tooele County,” said Cindy Elton of the Bit ‘N’ Spur Club.

She said the cost of a bowl of chili is $6, or three kinds of chili can be purchased for $10. A roll and a drink are included.

Individual tickets are $15 each. Also available are 50 reserved, six-person tables at $100 per table.

For more information or to reserve a table, call Guy at 801-865-0174 or send email to tyguy263@gmail.com.

Deseret Peak is located at the corner of Sheeplane and state Route 112 and must be entered from SR-112.