  • The Saddlestrings (Lauri Morgan, Brian Arnold, Cindy Argyle and Kurt “Snoose” Argyle) perform “Up and Coming Cowboy” at the fifth Annual Western Music & Songwriters Series at the Tooele Deseret Peak Indoor Arena.
  • Cowboy poet Thatch Elmer starts off the show at Saturday’s fifth annual Western Music & Songwriters Series.
  • Paizlee Bingham and Be Rasmussen drop raffle tickets in the bucket for a chance to win one of the many prizes.
  • Rodeo royalty and volunteers Kelsey Matthews and Hailey Bingham take a break from serving chili at the Best of the West Chili Cook-off to pose for a quick photo.
  • Jamie Shepherd waits for Bill and Randee Sacket to select a bowl of chili from a menu of 26 varieties.
  • Mindy, Bryan and McKennon William have a bowl of chili at the Best of the West Chili Cook-off.

January 30, 2018
Western Music & Songwriters Series

A good crowd attended the fifth annual Western Music & Songwriters Series and Best of the West Chili Cook-off at Deseret Peak Complex on Saturday.

For this year, the event was moved to Deseret Peak’s indoor arena to handle an anticipated larger crowd, which enjoyed the chili competition between nearly 30 contestants, and hear R.J. Vandygriff, Daron Little and The Saddlestrings.

Organizers said the move to the indoor arena was a big hit because it provided extra space, more tables and general admission seating.

A newcomer to Tooele County, JulieAnn Prescott, won the chili cook-off with her “Wild Taste Buds” recipe. Tom Poyner’s “Tatonka Chili” finished in second place and third place ended in a tie between a mother an her daughter. Bernice Rasmussen and her daughter Jodi Bingham finished tied for third.

All chili cook-off contestants received a “Best of the West Chili” apron.

And in between musical sets, cowboy poet Thatch Elmer, 15, of Heber City, Utah, recited several poems that not only entertained, but gave the audience a glimpse into cowboy life. Elmer has performed at every Western Music & Songwriters Series concert at Deseret Peak.

