Western Music stars to perform Saturday at Deseret Peak

Young stars to play in free concert Friday at Bonneville Brewery ♦

Dave Stamey, Western Music Association’s seven-time Entertainer of the Year, will make his first appearance in Tooele at the Sixth Annual Western Music Songwriters Series on Saturday at Deseret Peak Complex indoor arena. Performances start at 5:30 p.m.

“Dave Stamey is like George Strait when it comes to Cowboy music,” said Tyler Guy, who founded the Western Music Songwriters Series. “He’s in high demand. We had to book him three days after last year’s show.”

“This is my first visit to Tooele,” Stamey wrote in an email. “It’s an honor, and most importantly, a lot of fun to be part of the showcase. It’s an affirmation to keep doing what I’m doing.”

Biographer Steve Leggett writes that Stamey’s songs capture the life of the modern cowboy in a world of rapid transition, where some things change constantly and some things never change at all.

Stamey spent several years as a cowboy, mule packer and dude wrangler, according to publicist Rhonda B. Greenwood. He was named Best Living Western Solo Musician for four consecutive years by True West Magazine, and is a recipient of the Will Rogers Award from the Academy of Western Artists.

Another top performer scheduled for Saturday’s festival is Trinity Seely, who has received numerous awards for her songs. Seely’s song “Cowboy’s Wage,” was archived into the Cowboy Hall of Fame museum in Oklahoma City.

“I love this event,” Seely said of the Songwriters Series. “It’s an opportunity to truly celebrate and share the lifestyle that I — and so many others — hold dear. We’re really going to have a great time this year.”

Father and daughter duo, Dave and Jenny Anderson, also will perform.

In addition to Saturday’s festival, the first Western Music and Songwriters Youth Showcase will be held on Friday night at the Bonneville Brewery in Tooele at 8 p.m., Guy said.

“We’ve always done something with our youth and decided to turn this into a two-day event,” he said.

Friday’s event will showcase several talented young performers. Bonneville Brewery is located at 1641 N. Main St.

Friday’s featured performers include 12-year-old guitarist Vanessa Carpenter and 12-year-old poet Colton Blankman. Cowboy poet Thatch Elmer, 14, will be the host.

The Best of the West Chili Cook-off will be held in conjunction with Saturday’s show at Deseret Peak. Proceeds from the show and the chili cook-off will support the Bit n’ Spur Junior Riding Club program.

Chili Cook-off organizer Cindy Elton said 30 chili cooks will vie for a gorgeous Championship Belt Buckle.

After the judging, chili will go on sale at 5 p.m. when the doors open. The price of a single bowl of chili is $6. One tri-bowl of three different selections will cost $10.

Bit n’ Spur Rodeo princesses will be selling raffle tickets during the event. Raffle winners will be announced at the close of the show at 8:30 p.m.

Chili entries will be judged by Tooele Mayor Debbie Winn, Tooele County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jared Hamner, County Commissioner Kendall Thomas, Tooele Army Depot Commander Col. Todd Burnley, and Tooele City Councilmember Melodi Gochis.

Tables for the show are sold out, but $15 general admission seats are still available. Tickets can be purchased at www.Westernsong.net and at the door.

Deseret Peak Complex is located at 2930 state Route 112 between Grantsville and Tooele.