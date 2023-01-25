Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Western Music takes center stage

9th Annual Western Music and Song Writers draws large crowds from out of state 

The 9th annual Western Music and Song Writers Series was held at the Deseret Peak Complex’s indoor arena on Saturday evening, Jan. 21.

The event filled the arena with 600 tickets sold to western music fans from California, Idaho, Wyoming and Canada as well as from Utah, according to Tyler Guy, president and founder of the series.

At least one motel in town was sold out with series attendees, according to Guy.

Performers included Dave Stamey, a cowboy entertainer from Montana who is a member of the Western Music Hall of Fame and Trinity Seely, who grew up in British Columbia and now calls a ranch in Wyoming home.

18-year old Vanessa Carpenter was the special guest performer. A storyteller turned songwriter and performer, Carpenter spent most of childhood in Texas before her family moved to Idaho.

Earlier in the day before the music started, the Western Music and Song Writers Series hosted the Best of the West Chili Cook Off at the Deseret Peak Complex.

