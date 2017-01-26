Western songwriters set to perform at Deseret Peak

Three award-winning Western Music artists will perform at Deseret Peak Complex Saturday night in a fundraising event for the Bit ‘n’ Spur Junior Riding Club.

Two of the performers are from Oklahoma and the other from Nebraska. For the fourth consecutive year the event is sponsored by the Western Music and Singers Songwriting Series, founded by Tooele resident Tyler Guy. He grew up in Magna and worked at the Lazy Heart Ranch in Grantsville.

“The interesting thing about these performers is that they are just ordinary people, but put a guitar in their hands and you get the best music and verse possible,” Guy said. “One has been a rancher, another a professional rodeo cowboy and the other has worked as a 20-year firefighter. What they offer is real-life experiences and the stuff they went through as cowboys.”

He compared the Western Music and Singers Songwriting Series to what takes place at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, Tennessee.

He said the Bluebird Cafe has gained a reputation worldwide for presenting the best original country and acoustic music seven nights a week. Songwriters frequently are accompanied by just one guitar or a piano.

“This is similar. Singers and poets just get up on the stage and tell their stories,” Guy said. “The Bit ‘n’ Spur kids run the concessions and receive 100 percent of the money. We also get a lot of donations from businesses throughout the county and all that money goes to the kids.

“We’ve also added a chili cook-off one hour before the singing, and that has turned out very well,” he added. “You can pay $12 for a bowl of chili, roll and a drink and then enjoy a three-hour show.”

Guy said western music has become more popular over the last 5-10 years, with a lot of shows throughout the state, the Midwest and back east.

“It’s also big in Europe,” he said. “After our show on Saturday, there’s the National Cowboy Poet Gathering in Elko.”

He likes to schedule the Tooele event just before Elko’s so performers can visit both.

“We offer a one-of-a-kind show,” Guy said. “We have people coming from Canada, California and Louisiana. Once I announced the show, it sold out.”

Jay Snider is one of the performers from Cyril, Oklahoma. He writes: “I’ve been researching the cowboy way of life for nearly 60 years. I felt a need to preserve some of the stories I heard from the old-timers, and I wanted to try to relive some of my own experiences. Fortunately, cowboy poetry seems to appeal to most people. I thank God for the greatest super-hero of all times: The American Cowboy.”

Kevin Davis is from Walters, Oklahoma. He comes from a family of horsemen and has been a champion rodeo cowboy for many years competing in bareback, saddle bronc, calf roping and team roping.

Trinity Seely grew up in Cascade, Montana and now lives in Nebraska. She has been a featured performer in Elko, Nevada; Heber City, Utah; Durango, Colorado; Prescott, Arizona; and in Germany.

The event runs from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and is currently sold out. However, Guy said that last-minute seating may be available Saturday afternoon. For seating availability, call him at 801-865-0174.

Guy and his Western Music and Singers Songwriting series works to help people share their talents with others.