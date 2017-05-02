Wet April further boosts Tooele’s water year status

April’s storms push Tooele City’s total to 30 percent above normal ♦

Tooele is 30 percent above normal for precipitation through the first seven months of the water year that started Oct. 1, according to a local weather official.

Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service, said the seven-month total at the end of April stood at 16.39 inches at his recording station in Tooele City. Normal precipitation for the first seven months is 12.19 inches.

Measurements show Tooele received 7.62 inches of total precipitation for March and April combined with 8.77 inches total precipitation for October through February. March came in at 4.25 inches followed by April’s 2.49 inches. Normally, April is the wettest month of the year, according to Bevan.

“Ten inches of water in the NSW weather gauge equals 1 inch of precipitation,” he said.

Tooele Valley’s SnoTel sites on Monday showed a combined 130 percent of average precipitation for the year. The total is an average of the measurements of all three SnoTel sites. Mining Fork was at 138 percent of average precipitation, Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon at 121 percent and Vernon Creek at 135 percent.

Snow water equivalent was measured at 29.9 inches for Rocky Basin and 24.5 inches at Mining Fork. Water equivalent was not available for Vernon.

“Snow water equivalent is that amount of water that would be standing in a pool at the site if the snowpack were to instantly melt,” said Utah Snow Survey Supervisor Randy Julander.

“Generally speaking, snow densities at this time of year are about 50 percent, so water equivalent would be about half of the snow depth,” Julander said.

Total April snowfall in Tooele City was 3.5 inches compared to April’s normal 8.8 inches, according to Bevan.

Julander said Utah received a lot of snow in the mountains during April, but a lot of snow melted during the month.

“So we have less snow up there on May 1 than we did on April 1,” he said.

The average high temperature for the month was 58.7 degrees, and the average low temperatures was 36.9 degrees.

The maximum high temperature reached 75 degrees on April 13; the maximum low was at 59 degrees on April 7.

On April 28 the temperature reached a high of 44 degrees, and the temperature dropped to a frigid 26 degrees on April 5 and 9.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below normal temperatures for Tooele County for the next 90 days, with equal chance of above, normal and below normal precipitation for the same time period.

Average precipitation for Tooele City in May is 1.91 inches, according to Bevan. June’s average is 1.11 inches and July’s average is 0.92 inches.