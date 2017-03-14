Wet times are back at city pool

Monday was a good day for local swimmers with Tooele City’s Pratt Aquatic Center back in business after being closed one month for repairs.

“People had been calling last week to see if the pool was ready; they were pretty bummed out when it wasn’t,” said Natalie Headman who works at the pool. “When people called and asked if the pool was open today, they were really happy.”

Water polo players were some of the first to take a plunge with a 4 p.m. practice Monday.

The pool closes each year for one to two weeks for cleaning and minor repairs, but this year it was closed a full month.

“It was a big job with one large crack on the bottom that ran the width of the pool, along with two or three other cracks running off the big crack,” said Brian Roth, the city’s parks and recreation director. “It was almost critical that we make the repairs this year.”

Crews from Swim Pool Plastering, Inc. completed the work. There were about 10-12 people working at a time on the pool, Roth said.

“The work was completed by mid-week last week,” he said. “It took one-and-a-half days to fill it. You have to fill it slowly at first up to a depth of six feet because of the new plaster. After that you can fill it faster. It was full by Thursday and it took the weekend to heat it.”

The project also included refurbished stairs on the waterslide. The stairs were repaired and received some fresh paint. “Looks really good,” Roth said.

The estimated cost for the repairs to the lap pool was about $75,000.

The facility is named in honor of Leigh Pratt, Tooele’s first pool manager and swimming coach who compiled a record of 166-9 and nine-straight state championships while coaching at Tooele High School.

The pool is open 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays. The pool is closed Sundays.

For more information about swimming lessons, programs and fees at the pool, call 435-882-3247 or see the city’s website at tooelecity.org and click on the Pratt Aquatic Center tab.