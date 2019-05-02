Wet winter leads to flood concerns

After a significantly wetter winter than average, Tooele County Emergency Management and partner agencies around the county are working to mitigate the possibility of flooding this spring.

Snowpack in Settlement Canyon remains at 157% of the seasonal median, after peaking at 185% in mid-April. At the Mining Fork measuring station in the Stansbury Mountains, the snowpack is at 88 percent of the seasonal median, a steep drop from more than 140 percent in mid-April.

Both figures are significantly higher than the snowpack totals in the previous year, which were both well below normal.

With warmer temperatures causing the snowpack to melt, the most significant flows from canyons in Tooele County, especially Settlement Canyon are expected in the next 10 days, according to Tooele County Emergency Management director Bucky Whitehouse.

“Our historical data says May 10 to June 15 is peak,” Whitehouse said.

As a result of the concerns about the potential for flooding, TCEM has been meeting with the National Weather Service and local stakeholders like municipalities and irrigation companies to coordinate flood mitigation efforts.

Tooele County road department director Rod Thompson said he’s unsure how long its been since water has come down Middle Canyon to the extent it is now, but a number of small trees have grown in the drainage channel which need to be removed. He said since the initial meeting this year, they’ve been clearing debris and preparing for potential runoff around the county.

“The current plan, every since we had our first meeting, has been to, kinda prioritize which drainage channel or area is in need of attention first,” Thompson said.

The current focus of mitigation efforts is on Middle and Settlement canyons, though Ophir Canyon is about at max capacity. Grantsville has already seen water moving out of Baker Canyon and through the southwest side of town into low-lying areas in the Tooele Army Depot, Whitehouse said.

“It’s extremely important for us to make sure that the water flows down unimpeded and if there is debris down in there, that it gets pulled out,” Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse said mitigation efforts help protect property and promote better safety for flooding, while also saving money for property owners and municipalities.

“Any time we can mitigate any type of potential emergency, it’s about a 7 to 1 cost savings,” Whitehouse said.

The most recent significant flooding in Tooele County was in 2011, which primarily affected Grantsville, the south end of Rush Valley, and Skull Valley.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will update its national flood hazard maps this year, which were last updated in 2009. Whitehouse said the new maps will show where development has come in and its possible impact on flood channels.

If the updated map places residents in a designated floodplain, they will be required to get flood insurance. More than 70% of flooding around the state has occurred outside flood hazard areas, according to Flood Facts Utah, a collaborative effort by FEMA and the Utah Department of Public Safety Division of Emergency Management.

As many as 97% of Utahns don’t have proper flood insurance, according to Flood Facts Utah. Homeowner’s insurance only covers pipe breaks, not flooding caused by storms, melting snow, or broken water mains.

Residents concerned about potential flooding can contact their local public works department to fill sandbags to bring back to their property. Tooele City residents can contact Richard Jorgensen at 435-843-2134 and Grantsville residents can call the public works department at 435-884-0627.

For warnings and notifications of natural disasters or other emergencies in Tooele County, residents can sign up for Tooele Alerts, a mobile app, at tcem.org.