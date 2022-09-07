What is DLI?

The Utah dual language immersion program began in 2008 under former Gov. Jon Huntsman with the approval of the state legislature. In 2010, Gov. Gary Herbert pushed for implementing 100 DLI programs throughout the state by 2015. That goal was met in 2013.

The Utah State Board of Education offers dual language immersion support for Chinese, French, German, Portuguese, Russian, and Spanish languages, which have been identified by Utah political and educational stakeholders as languages critical to Utah’s economic development.

In Utah’s dual language immersion model students learn academic content while learning another language at the same time.

Students are divided into two groups. At the Elementary level students spend half their instructional time with one teacher in English and the other half of the time with another teacher teaching in the target language.

No curriculum content is lost, students are learning the same material as other students, but in the target language.

Along with building second language skills, dual language immersion has also been shown to improve performance on standardized tests, development of better cognitive and problem solving skills, and developing better attitudes and understanding of other cultures, according to the USBOE.