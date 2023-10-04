School Board continues discussion ♦

A discussion of the future of the West Elementary school building was the prominent item on the Tooele County School Board’s Sept. 26 work session meeting.

During their April 11 meeting, the school board decided to preserve West Elementary’s current boundary status and German Dual Language Instruction program for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Sept. 26 meeting centered on the aging building — the original building was built in 1959 with additions in 1968, 1989 and 1990. The board discussed options for renovating or building a new school or not replacing the school or selling the property and building a school somewhere else, if needed.

Year-round school and bonding without a voter approved general obligation bond for the new building were also discussed.

At one point Melissa Rich paused the discussion to remind the audience, both in-person and online, that this was a work session and no decision would be made during the meeting.

“This is only a low-key discussion tonight, she said.“Please don’t get alarmed. We have to consider all options.”

Board member Bob Gowans said it is important to remember how we got here.

“The part that bothers me the most is that we have allowed this to occur because of the philosophy that we are going to rebuild,” he said. “And then we find ourselves saying ‘gosh that’s a lot of money to have to put back in there, so there has got to be a better option.’”

Ian Silva, TCSD operations director, said Gowans’ idea was not wrong.

“The thought has been to not invest too much capital because the building is going to be replaced and they’ve been neglected,” Silva said. “But there has never been a plan … no real tangible plan to rebuild.”

But that’s changing, according to Tooele County School District Superintendent Mark Ernst.

The school district has contracted with an outside firm, Salt Lake City-based VCBO Architecture, to review the status of each facility the school owns and prepare a 10-year maintenance plan, he said.

And they’re starting with West Elementary.

VCBO staff has already briefly toured the West Elementary site and facility with their mechanical engineers and discussed the building’s issues with school district staff. They have conducted a superficial review of the site in person and prepared three options for consideration, but a final report with more solid financial numbers is forthcoming.

Much of the initial discussion at the Sept. 26 meeting centered around a memo from VCBO that proposed three options for West Elementary.

Option 1 was to abandon the existing building and move students off-site to portables at another facility for 3-5 years while a new replacement school is built, with an estimated cost of $3 million for the relocation and $25 million to build a new school of the same size in today’s dollars.

Option 2 was to complete a full renovation of the existing building while it is occupied, retrofitting it so it will be useable for another 50 or more years. VCBO said this option would be disruptive to students and staff with extended construction time to reduce the disruptions which would add 12% to cost. And even then the existing building is not designed for 21st century security concerns. The building also does not support the school district’s educational model including collaboration, small group spaces, and faculty collaboration spaces. Major changes to the existing design would have to be made to adequately respond to these needs and would significantly increase the cost of the renovation.

Option 3 was to leave students in the existing school and perform limited summer and limited impact renovation projects of HVAC and seismic issues until a new replacement building can be built in 3-5 years. This would accumulate around $3 million in costs.

“The decision to move students to portables as proposed in option 1, as opposed to remaining in the existing facility outlined in option 3, is really an educational decision. Option 2 is not recommended due to the excessive costs, and poor outcomes previously described in that scenario. While both options 1 and 3 are technically & financially feasible, educationally speaking, one may prove easier to endure than the other, and that conclusion is beyond our expertise to determine,” wrote VCBO at the end of their memo.

A 2023 budget for replacement of West today is $36.4 million, including site preparation, construction and related costs, furniture fixtures and equipment, and the demolition of the old school building, according to school district staff.

By 2029, with annual escalation of 5%, the cost to replace West Elementary would be $55.4 million, according to Silva.

Board member Scott Bryan asked if the current West Elementary site was the right place to build a new school. If not, the school district could sell the property and avoid demolition costs while rebuilding elsewhere.

Bryan Becherini, TCSD Tooele Area Director, said the issue with Tooele City elementary schools is that we don’t have space to grow.

“The only elementary in Tooele that is not full is Copper Canyon,” he said. “Our ideal capacity numbers don’t take into account the number of special classrooms in buildings.”

Becherini pointed out that the West school site is large enough to build a new elementary and maybe classrooms for those special classes.

He even dreamed a little bit and said West could be designed as a “laboratory school” to help train teachers.

“It is very evident that Tooele City needs that elementary,” Becherini said. “It is evident by the number of families that live here and the number of kids that come in.”

The area around West Elementary is starting to attract young families, according to Gowans.

“We are starting to see young families move in,” he said. “Younger families can afford the older homes.”

“A new school in that place and in that neighborhood is what is best for Tooele County School District and our students and families,” Becherini said.

Gowans said he was concerned about keeping the old building running while a new building is being built.

Scott Bryan suggested that MBA bonds, which can be issued without a vote of the public, could be turned around in a matter of months and much quicker than the traditional voter approved general obligation bonds.

With an MBA bond, dirt for the new school could start flying by the spring of 2024. The school could be open in fall of 2026, one year ahead of a GO bond, according to Ernst.

In the meantime the district is still spending money to keep the old West building running and the cost of new construction increases.

Bryan also tossed the idea of year-round school in Tooele City elementary schools as an option to accommodate students while the new west elementary building is under construction.

Emily Syphus asked for more information about the laboratory school idea.

“Is it a real possibility?” she asked. “I would like people from West to know there are some exciting options.”

Cody Reutzel, TCSD executive director of teaching and learning, said Utah State University’s Center for School of the Future has approached the school district about a laboratory school.

“A laboratory school is very possible,” he said. “It could pilot best practices, help strengthen our teachers as well as develop new teachers and help with our own teacher pipeline which is an area of extreme difficulty.”

The Tooele County School Board will continue their discussion of West Elementary at future meetings. Any action items should appear on the agenda for a business meeting at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting.