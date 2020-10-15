Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image The ballot drop box at Tooele City Hall. Ballots may also be dropped off at Grantsville City Hall , at 500 E. Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park and in the east parking lot of the Tooele County Building. Ballots can also be dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office during normal office hours or at the dropbox at the Deseret Peak Complex between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.

October 15, 2020
What to do with your mail-in ballot

Ballots were mailed this week to all active registered voters in Tooele County. Some people have reported that they have already received their ballots.

Ballots may be returned by mail, dropped in an official drop box, or returned in person to the County Clerk’s Office.

To be counted, a mailed ballot must be postmarked by midnight on Monday, Nov. 2. 

Ballots may also be dropped off at one of four ballot drop boxes: at Grantsville City Hall at 429 E. Main Street in Grantsville, at 500 E. Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park, at Tooele City Hall at 90 N. Main Street in Tooele, in the east parking lot of the Tooele County Building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele. The clerk’s office collects ballots from these boxes every other day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Only the clerk’s office has access to collect ballots from the drop boxes. 

Ballots can also be dropped off at the County Clerk’s Office or at the dropbox at the Deseret Peak Complex between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Election Day.

A mobile polling location will be set up at the Deseret Peak Complex on Election Day, Nov. 3, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020. This location is specifically for the disabled, people who did not receive a ballot in the mail whose information is correct, or other emergencies, according to Tooele County clerk Marilyn Gillette. There will be signs showing voters where to go to pick up their ballot. The ballot will be exactly like the ballots that were mailed. Voters will return to their car to fill out the ballot and then drop it in a ballot drop box as they leave the complex.

There will also be early voting at the Deseret Peak Complex on October 22, 23, 29 and 30 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM each day.

Be sure to bring proper voter identification when voting in-person.

Voters can check to make sure a ballot was sent to them, that the ballots was received back by the clerk, and counted by going to the website vote.utah.gov and selecting “Track my mail or provisional ballot.” After entering your personal information a screen will open giving the status of the ballot.

Gillette said voters should contact her office if they don’t receive their ballot by Oct. 22.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

