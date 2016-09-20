Donner Reed Museum’s failing walls leave Grantsville officials with a difficult choice ♦

Step inside the Donner Reed Museum in Grantsville and you can feel the building’s deep history resonate off the walls. Unfortunately, the walls are moving for another reason, too. But this movement you can actually see.

Last winter, docents noticed the museum’s north wall bulging outward from apparent excess moisture that has compromised the building’s original adobe brick construction. The historical artifacts inside were moved into temporary storage and Grantsville City officials have spent months reviewing what to do next.

Options were further discussed on Sept. 7 when Mayor Brent Marshall and the council took a walking tour of the museum with a contractor. A story about the tour was published last Tuesday on page A7. It included a photograph that showed the north wall’s bulge and extensive cracking on the exterior stucco finish. Grantsville pioneers erected the building in 1861 and it served as a school, city hall and automobile repair shop before becoming a museum. The building’s last total restoration reportedly occurred in 1950.

During the tour, John Lambert, owner of Abstract Masonry Restoration, explained that core samples from the wall reveal the stucco exterior has delaminated and layers of adobe brick are deteriorating from moisture. He also said he could replace about two-thirds of the north wall with cinderblock and apply fresh stucco and paint without exceeding a $48,000 budget the council has set for repairs.

But that may not be the end of it. The rest of the north wall and the southwest corner of the museum are crumbling too. To fix it all would blow the council’s budget, Lambert indicated.

Which brings the mayor and council to a crux on what to do: Make partial or full repairs — or do something else.

Tooele County has nine museums and every one of them helps preserve a part of our past and teach about our heritage. Without them, vital stories would go untold. The Donner Reed Museum served in this capacity for years with distinction. To lose it would be a tragedy.

However, with repair or replacement costs likely to be significant, pragmatism may win over sentiment. Yet, while the mayor and council work toward a solution, it is hoped their process includes reviewing the National Trust for Historic Preservation in Washington, D.C.’s “Six Practical Reasons to Save Old Buildings.”

Two of those reasons should be carefully considered. First, old buildings are reminders of a community’s culture and complexity — “a city needs old buildings to maintain a sense of permanency and heritage.” Second, “Regret goes only one way.” There is no chance to save a historic site once it’s gone.

Ultimately, Grantsville must determine the Donner Reed Museum’s real value to the community, which may lead to alternative solutions. As an historic structure, the cost of saving the museum may not have to be shouldered entirely by City Hall. Fundraisers are an option, but the museum may be eligible for state or federal historic preservation grants.

It is hoped the current museum can be saved without being a cost burden to Grantsville. The matter is on the agenda for the council’s 7 p.m. business meeting Wednesday at City Hall. Concerned citizens are encouraged to attend.