What’s on your ballot?

The Nov. 8 general election includes county, state and federal offices.

In local races, ballots for Tooele County voters will include voting for county attorney, auditor, clerk, sheriff, a state representative, a state senator, and Tooele County School Board members in districts 5, 6 and 7. Voters in Lake Point will also vote for their first city council members.

The state treasurer will be on the ballot along with a state school board member. The Tooele County ballot will also include judicial retention voting for a State Supreme Court member and 3rd District Court judges.

Federal positions on the ballot include a U.S. Senator and U.S. House District 2.

In contested local races, voters will choose between incumbent sheriff Paul Wimmer, Republican, who is seeking a third term and Dean Adams, unaffiliated, who currently is an agent for Adult Probation and Parole.

In County Council District 5 [Grantsville, Wendover, Ibapah] voters will see Republican Erik Stromberg and Libertarian Sarah Patino on their ballots for County Council.

Voters in House District 29 [Grantsville, west Erda and most of rural Tooele County also with all parts of other counties] may cast a ballot for Republican Bridger Bolinder, Democrat Chris Dyer or Constitution Party Kirk Pearson.

Amy Ayres and Emily Syphus will on the ballot for Tooele County School Board District #5 [Lake Point, Wendover, Ibapah]. Elizabeth Smith and Gary Merrill will be on the ballot for school board district #7 [Grantsvile, Stockton, Rush Valley, Vernon, Dugway].

Ballots in Tooele City and Grantsville City will each have a ballot measure to approve or renew their city’s park, arts, and recreation sales tax.

Only one name will appear on the ballot for eight out of 13 local races. No write-in candidates registered within the timeframe set in state code for these positions, so no write-in votes for the positions will be counted.

Running unopposed for county offices are: Scott Broadhead, county attorney; Alison McCoy, county auditor; Tracy Shaw, county clerk and Kendall Thomas, county council district #2. All of these candidates are Republicans. No other candidates filed for these positions.

Melissa Rich is running unopposed for re-election in the non-partisan race for Tooele County School District Board of Education District #6.

There are two Utah State Senate seats that include part of Tooele County. The incumbents in both of these seats are seeking re-election without opposition.

Republican Scott Sandall, Tremonton, defeated an opponent at the Republican State Convention for Senate District #1. Republican Daniel Thatcher, West Valley City, defeated three opponenets at the Republican State Convention for Senate District #11. No other candidates filed for these positions.

Republican Timothy Jimenez defeated incumbent Doug Sagers at the Republican County Convention for State House District # 28. No other candidates filed for State House District # 28.

Sandall, Thatcher and Jiminez have no challengers in the general election.