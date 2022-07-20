When it comes to fireworks, the answer is ‘no’ in most areas

The Department of Natural Resources released a fire restriction order Monday morning prohibiting the use of fireworks, camp fires, smoking near dry vegetation, and welding or grinding metal in an area of dry vegetation in all unincorporated, private, and state lands in Tooele County.

The order was signed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and the state forester, and applies to the state as a whole.

The order was put into effect on Monday morning at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice. Along with Tooele County, the order also included Morgan, Davis, Salt Lake, and Utah counties.

The order states that there are no open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds, picnic areas, or in permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present. Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

Fireworks are also prohibited as a result of the order, along with trager ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices including exploding targets. Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation isn’t allowed and operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, or ATV without an approved and working spark arrestor is prohibited.

If any of these acts are violated, individuals could be looking at up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

“Despite the recent monsoon storms, rainfall has not been widespread, and the majority of Utah remains in extreme drought,” said Chris Delaney, Bureau of Land Management Utah fire management officer. “While the moisture we received was much needed, it has not been enough to reduce our wildland fire risk. We still need every Utahn to use their Fire Sense and to be a responsible public land user when enjoying the outdoors.”

The state restrictions do not apply to incorporated cities.

Currently, fireworks are allowed from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 22-25, with an extension of midnight on July 24, in specific areas in Tooele, Grantsville and Erda, but many city officials and firefighters are encouraging people to forgo personal fireworks this year.

Stockton, Vernon and Rush Vallery have banned fireworks from their city limits for 2022.

“The amount of joy or enjoyment that fireworks give, even if we have one fire, it’s not worth the millions of dollars of damage or loss of life that could occur,” Justin Huffman, Stockton Fire Chief said.

Those who can’t resist lighting off fireworks should exercise extreme caution.

“If you do live in an area where fireworks are allowed, make sure you are using legal fireworks,” Jon Smith, North Tooele Fire District public information officer said. “Anything that you bring over from state lines are illegal. Make sure you are following the safety instructions and make sure you put fireworks in a bucket of water to cool down overnight. Don’t put them in your garbage can until the next morning. Every year, we get calls about garbage fires as a result of hot fireworks.”