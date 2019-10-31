When it comes to Halloween, some traditions never change

All Hallow’s Eve, from ancient festivals to social media ♦

Editor’s note: The front page is normally reserved for news, but in light of Halloween, we’re bending the rules for this commentary on the holiday.

I’m no social scientist, but generational theory is one of my favorite topics to discuss with people.

Explained simply, generational theory is the study of behavior patterns by specific generations born in the U.S. — like Baby Boomers and Millennials — and how they are affected and respond to historical and social events as a group.

My father, Steve Gowans, was born in 1970, which makes him a member of Generation X. He often helps to entertain my thoughts on generational theory, and lately, we’ve geared it toward Halloween.

“When I was a kid, we had massive pillowcases full of candy when we called it a night on Halloween,” Gowans said.

“Nowadays, if I don’t want trick-or-treaters, I suppose I’ll just turn my porch lights off, but we went all out as kids,’’ he said, while my mother, Sheila, filled a massive bowl of candy, signaling that their home will definitely be open for business on Halloween night.

Transcript Bulletin Publisher Emeritus Joel Dunn was born on Oct. 10, 1928, which makes him a member of the Silent Generation. He recently shared some insights on the dangers of trick-or-treat traditions from his youth.

“It’s not as bad as it used to be,” Dunn said. “If you had an outhouse, it was gone — the ‘trick’ was a real threat sometimes. If someone tears down my front door this year, I’ll be upset.”

Dunn shared a story about how he used to do the Spooky Season.

“When I was a kid, everyone waxed windows,” he said. “My friend and I used to take the wax off of people’s windows with razor blades and we almost got ourselves shot one time. That was until the owner of the home realized what we were actually doing. But I tell you what, it was a great way to get some extra candy.”

It seems that some traditions never change.

According to Merriam Webster’s Encyclopedia of World Religions, Halloween originated from the ancient Celtic festivals, namely the Gaelic Samhain, and it included many traditions that people largely partake in today: Trick-or-treating, costumes, jack-o’-lanterns (the Scottish carved turnips, instead of the pumpkin native to the U.S.), lighting bonfires, games, apple-bobbing, and pranks.

Today, Halloween is fueled by many things, such as social media and pop culture.

According to a report from Compare Cards by Lending Tree, 48% of millennials admit to purchasing Halloween items for the purpose of social media, while 37% of Generation Z and 30% of Generation X said the same compared to just 5% of Baby Boomers.

Candy was listed as the single largest Halloween expense by all age demographics at 31%. Another driver of Halloween sales, at 20%, are kids’ costumes, especially with the advent of “Fortnite,” “Stranger Things” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Money.com with data compiled from Google analytics, plenty of avenging will be happening on the trick-or-treat route as Spiderman makes the list, along with “Fortnite,” and “1980s-styled” costumes.

Whatever frightening ensemble conjured up this evening, the Utah Department of Health reminds trick-or-treaters and their parents to stay safe. Twice as many children are hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year, according to health.utah.gov.

At any rate, stay safe, be spooky, treat well and trick even better. And don’t steal an outhouse, tear down someone’s front door, or let the Halloween fuel die.

Happy Halloween!