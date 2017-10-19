When it comes to voting, you have great power in your hands

By-Mail ballots go out this week. If you have not received your ballot by Oct. 23, please give me a call and we’ll figure out where it is.

There is a lot of information on the Tooele County Clerk’s website. Such as: Candidate profiles; candidate financial forms (special districts are not required to file financial forms); sample ballots; By-Mail Ballot application; resolutions for entities canceling their election; information on the Tooele County School District voted levy; locations, dates and times of early voting; polling locations for Election Day; and voter registration forms, which must be registered by Oct. 23 to early vote, and Oct. 31 to vote on Election Day. Also registration forms must be brought into the clerk’s office in person. It’s too late for mailing.

Although I’ve said this before, it needs to be said again: It’s important to vote in local elections. Local leaders determine your tax rate, whether it’s sales tax or property tax, they determine your water rates, and determine funds to support public safety, including Sheriff, police, fire department, even the local dog catcher.

They also pay to have roads repaired, work to bring new business into the community and determine what the side yard is on your neighbor’s new home. Decisions made by local authorities have more of an influence on your day-to-day living than federal elections do.

For that reason, it’s important to vote, but it’s also important to make sure the person/persons you vote for are the best people to make those decisions. Hopefully, whomever gets your vote will have the same values you do, have the same goals for your community as you do, and has a love for the community you live in, just as you do. You have great power in your hands, a vote to put the right person in office, hence the saying: Your vote is your voice. Speak up!

Early voting dates and times: Tuesday, Oct. 24 thru Thursday, Nov. 2. Weekdays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grantsville Senior Citizens Center, 120 S. Center, Grantsville. Wednesday, Oct. 25. 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Tooele Senior Citizens Center, 59 E. Vine, Tooele. Wednesday, Nov. 1. 9 a.m. to 12 noon

Clerks website: www.co.tooele.ut.us/clerk/Elections.htm – email .