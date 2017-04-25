White receives honorary degree

Beverly Jean Larson White received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Utah State University during the USU-Tooele Regional Campus’ commencement ceremony on Saturday.

“Ordinarily, honorary degrees are presented at the graduation ceremony on our main campus in Logan,” said Noelle Cockett, USU president during the ceremony at Stansbury High School’s auditorium. “But in this case, we decided to make the presentation here because of Mrs. White’s ties to the community.”

Cockett said honorary degrees are one of the most important ways the university has to recognize people for the commitment and sacrifices they have made to instill positive changes in the world.

Born in Salt Lake City in 1928 to Gus and Helene Larson, White moved to Tooele with her parents when she was 14 years old.

White married her high school sweetheart, Floyd White, and followed his career in the Army before the couple returned to Tooele.

White was a pioneer women for professional working women, according to Cockett. She was the first woman to serve on the Board of Corrections for the Utah State Prison.

As a member of the Board of Corrections, White created outreach programs for inmates to talk to high school students and began church services in the prison for inmates and their families.

White, a life-long Democrat, was appointed to fill a vacant seat in the Utah State House of Representatives in 1970. She went on to win nine consecutive elections, leaving the Legislature in 1990.

Her 20 years of consecutive service in the House is longer than any other woman in the state of Utah.

While serving in the House, White was involved in legislation on domestic violence, child abuse, and mental health, as well as the Displaced Homemaker Act.

She helped establish the Children’s Justice Center in Tooele and worked for the Tooele Adult Probation and Parole Office until her retirement in 2005 at the age of 77.

White was instrumental in the establishment of USU-Tooele by assisting in obtaining appropriations and serving on the advisory board. She also helped start a nursing program on the campus.

While serving in the Legislature, working, and raising a family, White also maintained an active role in her church where she said her most rewarding activities were serving in youth organizations.

White authored a book, “In My Opinion — A Twenty Year Look at the Utah Sate Legislature.” She also assisted Delila Abbot with her book, “Women Legislators of Utah 1896 -1993.”

White and her husband raised five children and White’s half-brother. All of White’s children have graduated from college.

Cockett conducted the formal ceremony where White was outfitted with a gown and hood appropriate for her honorary degree.

USU will bestow honorary degrees to three other people in 2017: Ted Stewart, former chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah; Don Wang, businessman and humanitarian; and Adam Grant, New York Times best-selling author and professor at Wharton University of Pennsylvania.

Nominations for honorary degrees are reviewed by a committee of Board of Trustee members, faculty, students, administrators and alumni. The final decision to award an honorary degree is made by the Board of Trustees, according to Cockett.

“All of these individuals have contributed in a number of ways and in a number of fields,” Cockett said. “But all of them deserve honor for their passion and determination to serve others.”