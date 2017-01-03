Whitehouse has deep roots helping others

Bucky Whitehouse grew up in Tooele City on West Vine Street. As a young boy he was fascinated with the train that shook everything as it ran down the middle of the street in front of his home.

Today, Whitehouse wears the hats of director of Tooele County’s Department of Emergency Management and chief of the Tooele City Fire Department.

Bucky’s real first name is Jerry, but he doesn’t respond to it after a lifetime of being called Bucky.

A large baby at birth, Whitehouse was nicknamed “Butkus” after his father’s favorite football player, the legendary Dick Butkus of the Chicago Bears.

Whitehouse’s older siblings quickly converted “Butkus” to “Bucky.” It was easier for them to say, he said. The name stuck.

Whitehouse’s late father was also the inspiration for his life-long interest in emergency services.

A court administrator by profession, Roy Whitehouse was also a 50-year volunteer with the Tooele City Volunteer Fire Department.

“I can remember being as young as 5 years old and my father taking me with him when the alarm went off,” Whitehouse said. “There was a rule that the children of firefighters had to wait in the car when they go to the station and until one of the mother’s arrived to gather us.”

Watching his father respond to calls in Whitehouse’s formative years made an indelible impression on him.

Service and helping people became a theme in Whitehouse’s life, just like his father, who had also served as a Tooele City Councilman.

Whitehouse graduated from Tooele High School in 1987. He next headed to Utah State University in Logan.

At USU, Whitehouse found his life’s purpose in public health and emergency services.

“I had an interest in science,” he said. “But I was interested in the practical application of science, how it affects people.”

He chose community health as a major.

Completing his bachelor’s degree in 1992, Whitehouse enrolled in graduate school at USU and earned a master’s degree in public health and industrial hygiene in 1994.

While working as a graduate assistant at USU, Whitehouse enjoyed the opportunity to teach first aid and CPR to emergency response personnel.

After graduate school, he landed a job with the Salt Lake County Health Department.

Living in Tooele County, Whitehouse commuted to work. For his first two years at the Salt Lake County Health Department, he worked in health promotion in tobacco prevention and cardiovascular health initiatives. After that, he spent three years working on epidemiology and special projects.

The special projects assignment gave Whitehouse another opportunity to work with emergency services personnel.

“I traveled across Salt Lake County from police departments, to fire departments, and the medical examiner, gathering information on the county’s gunshot incidents,” he said.

After five years with the Salt Lake County Health Department, Whitehouse left to take a job at Hill Air Force Base. He worked as a certified strength and conditioning specialist at the base’s health and wellness center.

Whitehouse commuted to Hill AFB from his home in Tooele for three years, until he and his wife started a family. His wife was working a full-time job out of the county as well.

“Somebody had to be at home with the kids,” he said.

In 2000, Whitehouse started working in health promotion for the Tooele County Health Department. He did work on worksite wellness and cardiovascular health. He also had opportunities in environmental health.

Whitehouse became involved in a new role for the county health department — emergency response.

“It was right after the anthrax scare,” he said. “It was also around the time of the Avian flu scare.”

He said the county health department drafted him to help prepare and test plans for the department’s emergency response to a health crisis.

Whitehouse became as supervisor for community services at the health department, including health promotion and emergency response.

In 2012, during the county’s financial crisis, the county’s emergency management department was eliminated as a stand-alone department and folded into Whitehouse’s staff at the health department.

Three years later, the county’s emergency management function was reestablished as a separate department. Whitehouse was selected as the director.

Today, he leads a staff of three, including himself, a communications manager, and an office manager.

The emergency management department is responsible for maintaining the county’s emergency communications hardware, disaster mitigation, emergency response planning and training.

In 2016 the county’s Emergency Operations Center assisted with a variety of emergencies, including unusual windstorms, the severing of fiber optics communications, several wildfires including one that lead to evacuations near Vernon, the fire in southwest Tooele City, and a train that downed over 20 power poles.

Intertwined with Whitehouse’s work in public health, he also has a second career as a volunteer with the Tooele City Fire Department.

He started with the fire department as a firefighter in 2000, the same year he started working at the health department.

Whitehouse worked up the ranks to lieutenant, assistant chief and is now the chief.

In addition to volunteering with the fire department, Whitehouse has also coached sports in the community.

Included on Whitehouse’s coaching resume is serving on the coaching staff for the Tooele Little League football team that won the 2002 state championship.

Tooele County Commissioner Myron Bateman was the director of the county health department when Whitehouse started to work there.

“Bucky was an outstanding employee,” Bateman said. “When things get chaotic, Bucky keeps a firm grasp on what needs to be done and can direct people very well. Above all, he cares about people.”

Whitehouse has worn a variety of hats including public health worker, firefighter, and coach, but he remains a family man at heart, even with grown children.

“You know what I really miss,” he said. “Playing Mr. Mom. I really liked that.”