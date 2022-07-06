Whitney Lusk to perform at Fridays on Vine

Country singer Whitney Lusk will take to the stage Friday evening as part of the Fridays on Vine concert series.

The concert will kick off at 6 p.m. with a food truck at the Aquatic Center Park, located on the corner of Vine Street and 200 West in Tooele City Friday evening. Lusk’s performance will begin at 7 p.m.

Lusk is from Spanish Fork and has been singing and writing her own songs for as long as she can remember.

“We have videos of me singing the Little Mermaid song when I was four,” Lusk said. “I started taking voice lessons when I was eight and ever since then, it’s been my outlet. It’s what I love to do.”

During the event, Lusk will perform country covers and some of her own songs.

“I make music that will hopefully make you feel something,” she said. “It will remind you of a moment or make you feel good or happy in one way or another. That’s my goal.”

Lusk has had the opportunity to open for He is We, Andie Case, Maddie & Tae, and Josh Turner.

She has also had a record deal, hopes to one day be able to perform for a living, instead of a side job, and wants to get a song on the radio.

“I just want to play shows all over the place all the time,” Lusk said.

This will be Lusk’s first performance at Fridays on Vine and she is a friend of local country singer Carver Louis.

“I find that the smaller towns are the most fun to play for, because they enjoy seeing live music and interacting with it,” she said. “I am excited to get more of a fanbase in Tooele to be able to come back and play more shows.”

Those interested in attending Lusk’s performance Friday evening should bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

“If you’re looking for a fun, chill night to get out and do something, you should come out, because I have some really good fan-favorite songs in my set,” Lusk said.