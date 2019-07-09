Whitworth, Barrus win July 4 5K in Grantsville

It was appropriate in the 25th annual Ray Barrus Memorial 5K that someone with the last name of Barrus finished first on Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Abby Barrus was the winner of the women’s overall title with a time of 20 minutes, 9.3 seconds, finishing 10.3 seconds ahead of second-place Joelle Spilker and 33.8 seconds ahead of third-place Julie Griffith.

Porter Whitworth won the men’s overall title in 15:49.4, with Hawk Call finishing second in 16:05.1 and Talmage Ricks third in 17:10.1. Whitworth won for the second consecutive year, crossing the line more than 48 seconds faster than he did in 2018.

There were 317 finishers in the race, ranging in age from 3 to 73. Eighty-eight kids from age 3-12 took part in the annual one-mile run as part of the Fourth of July tradition.

Barrus Memorial Race

At Grantsville

5K

Editor’s Note: First names were not provided for competitors age 12 and under.

Male Open — 1, Porter Whitworth 15 minutes, 49.4 seconds; 2, Hawk Call 16:05.1; 3, Talmage Ricks 17:10.1

Female Open — 1, Abby Barrus 20:09.3; 2, Joelle Spilker 20:19.6; 3, Julie Griffith 20:43.1

Male 9 and under — 1, O. Limburg 26:51.7; 2, C. Scott 46:19.7; 3, L. Olney 1:05:39.3

Male 10-14 — 1, Blake Bunderson 20:24.4; 2, C. Ruebush 21:56.4; 3, Aaron Christensen 22:42.1

Female 10-14 — 1, Bethany Swallom 24:42.3; 2, Patience Garcia 24:58.7; 3, Genna Larsen 25:59.7

Male 15-20 — 1, Jeremy Ruebush 17:43.1; 2, Scott Ruebush 18:19.7; 3, Noah Hales 18:25.9

Female 15-20 — 1, Lindsey Palmer 21:07.8; 2, Desiree Garcia 24:28.7; 3, Ellie Lowery 24:54.9

Male 21-30 — 1, Paul Blackhurst 18:02.4; 2, Brandon Passey 19:35.9; 3, Miles Wilson 19:37.6

Female 21-30 — 1, Jadi Hancock 24:49.7; 2, Lucretia Stallings 25:01.3; 3, Chelsea Childs 25:01.5

Male 31-40 — 1, Scott Mouritsen 21:10.1; 2, Seth Paulson 23:10.5; 3, Brandon Orr 23:47.9

Female 31-40 — 1, Elisa Leary 24:41.3; 2, Brooke Gardner 24:49.2; 3, Brittany Poulson 25:31.4

Male 41-50 — 1, Jason Ruebush 18:37.5; 2, Quoc Tran 19:03.4; 3, Jeremy Biehn 20:36.1

Female 41-50 — 1, Julie Tripp 23:12.7; 2, Sandy Jefferies 26:49.7; 3, Angela Sumsion 27:15.1

Male 51-60 — 1, Sheldon Riches 23:50.4; 2, David Morgan 25:55.7; 3, Kelly Clark 29:12.7

Female 51-60 — 1, Karrie Middaugh 25:24.9; 2, Kristine Vera 25:56.3; 3, Lisa Schmollinger 31:36.1

Male 61 and over — 1, Ken Jones 27:07.2; 2, Bill Sullivan 29:03.7; 3, Curtis Johnson 33:03.6

Female 61 and over — 1, Brenda Petersen 40:31.1; 2, Rhonda Wells 44:42.7; 3, Sherry Barrus 51:43.1

Kids’ 1-mile

Male 7 and under — 1, J. Gardner 7:15.9; 2, K. Hammond 7:23.4; 3, R. Mouritsen 7:31.4

Female 7 and under — 1, R. Gardner 8:18.7; 2, R. Butler 8:37.4; 3, K. Amory 9:08.9

Male 8-9 — 1, Q. Jones 6:49.7; 2, C.Hansen 7:20.1; 3, J. Dutson 8:10.0

Female 8-9 — 1, K. Allen 7:18.3; 2, M. Purvis 8:06.8; 3, M. Butler 8:16.1

Male 10-12 — 1, P. Lawrence 6:13.4; 2, I. Ruebush 7:08.4; 3, C. Clark 7:19.5

Female 10-12 — 1, S. Thornton 7:07.6; 2, J. Whittle 7:07.8; 3, J. Eggett 7:19.9