Who’s running where and for what

2023 is an election year for municipalities — city and town councils — and special service districts. Candidates had a week, from June 1 to 7, to file to run for office.

With the filing period closed, some councils and boards will not need to hold a primary and/or a general election.

Utah election code doesn’t require a primary election when the number of people running does not exceed two times the number of positions.

For example, Tooele City with three city council positions on the ballot, all elected at-large, will not need to hold a primary election. A primary election, if held for Tooele City Council, would pass six candidates on to the general election anyway.

However, in Grantsville where 12 people are running for three seats a primary election will reduce the number of people on the ballot to six for the general election.

The state election code also allows a legislative or governing body to hold a general election for an uncontested position. For example in Stockton where two people filed for two city council positions, the Stockton Town Council may cancel the general election and declare the only two candidates as the winners.

Here are the candidates that filed for cities, towns and service districts in Tooele County.

Tooele City and Grantsville

Six people filed for three seats on Tooele City Council. The three incumbents; Tony Graf , Justin Brady and Ed Hansen all filed for re-election along with Ryan Parker, Doug Yei and Melody Gochis.

In Grantsville none of the incumbents — Jewell Allen, Darrin Rowberry and Jeff Hutchins filed for re-election — leaving a wide open election for three seats that drew 12 candidates. Filing for Grantsville City Council were Jeffrey Medrano, Max Chavez, Whit Cook, Kaycee Foster, Shelby Moore, Brandon Babcock, Rhett Butler, Roy Hayward, Wade Sandberg, Richard Farley, Heidi Hammond and Jeff Williams. In the primary voters may vote for up to three out of the12 candidates with the six highest vote-getters advancing to the general election.

Rush Valley and Stockton

Rush Valley had two open seats for their city council. The two incumbents Dana Gardner and Pete Albrecht were the only candidates that filed. Rush Valley will not need to hold an election.

There were two open seats on the Vernon Town Council. Incumbent Stephanie Loder was the only person in that filed. Vernon will not need to hold an election. The town council may appoint an eligible person to fill the vacant seat.

Stockton had two positions open on their town council. Mary Langlitz and Shyla Solomon were the only two candidates that filed. Stockton will not need to hold an election.

Erda and Lake Point

Erda City elects their council members by district not at-large.

Erda voters elected all five of their city council members in 2021 with staggered terms by district so in the future not all council members would be elected at the same time. Council members for districts 1, 3 and 5 will be elected again this year.

Scott Droubay, incumbent, filed for Erda Council District 1 along with Paul Kunz and Kalem Sessions. Erda will hold a primary for City Council District 1.

Jack “Buck” Peck and Clyde Christensen file for Erda City Council District 3. The incumbent in District 3, Kael Martin, did not file for election.

Keith Toone and Sheldon Birch filed for Erda City Council District 5. The incumbent, Jess Bird, did not file for election.

Erda will not need to hold a primary for Districts 3 and 5.There will be a general election for those positions in November.

Lake Point elected all five of their council members in November 2022. Their terms were staggered with two seats open again in November 2023.

Incumbents Doyle Garrard and Kathleen VonHatten filed for election along with Zachary David Bartholomew and Kirk Pearson.

With four people running for two seats, Lake Point will only need to hold a general election.

Service Districts

Along with cities and towns, several special districts will also hold elections for board members and trustees. Lake Point Improvement District, North Tooele Fire District, Stansbury Greenbelt Special Service Area and Stansbury Recreation Special Service District — which do business jointly as the Stansbury Service Agency, the Stansbury Park Improvement District and the South Rim Special Service District all had openings on their governing bodies for election in November 2023.

Lake Point Improvement District and North Tooele Fire District

Two people — incumbents Brady Morris and Keith Fryer — filed for the two open positions on the Lake Point Improvement District Board. The LPID will not need to hold an election

Incumbents Scott Bissegger and Rick Pollock filed for two of the three open seats on the North Tooele Fire District board. Nobody else filed. The North Tooele Fire District will not need to hold an election.

Stansbury Green Belt and Stansbury Recreation Service Districts

There is one position open on the Stansbury Green Belt Special Service District Board of Trustees. Three people — Charlie Roberts, Ammon Jacobsmeyer, incumbent, and Bret Palmer, filed for the position.

There was one position open on the Stansbury Recreation Special Service District Board of Trustees. Five people — Colton Henderson, Lauren Jones, Veronica Hobby, Randall Hinton, incumbent, and Kyle Shields filed for the position.

Both the Green Belt and Recreation service districts will need to hold a primary and a general election.

Stansbury Park Improvement District

The Stansbury Park Improvement District Board had one open position with two people filing; Jacob Clegg, incumbent, and Adele Connell Young. SPID will hold a general election.

Three people — Abraham Grant Beh, Heather Kessler and Sara Kemp — filed for the three open seats on the South Rim Special Service District Board. With no contested race. The South Rim Special Service District will not need to hold an election.

The Stansbury Green Belt and Stansbury Recreation Service Districts, doing business as the Stansbury Service District, are responsible for parks, recreation, community green space, events and the Stansbury cemetery. The Stansbury Improvement District is responsible for sewer and water within the district’s boundaries.