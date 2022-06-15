Why do men avoid the doctor?

Sadly, men lead morbidity rates for almost every leading cause of death in the United States. The reason for that is that men are less likely to visit the doctor unless it is an emergency than women. According to a recent study from The Cleveland Clinic, 43% of men between 35 and 54 reported seeing their doctors for annual physicals.

June is Men’s Health Month, a time dedicated to educating boys and men about how to live longer, healthier lives. Alex Childs, PA-C, primary care provider with Mountain West Medical Group Grantsville Clinic discusses some of the common reasons men avoid the doctor.

It costs too much

Men tend to avoid doctor’s appointments because of financial concerns. Fortunately, many more people are covered by health insurance now so the out-of-pocket expense might be less. It’s essential to understand your coverage, including specific doctors and hospitals. If you don’t have insurance, there are often community resources that can help.

It takes too much time

The time it takes away from work, or other obligations. to attend a visit at a clinic can feel significant and hard to set aside. When additional tests are needed, this ends up taking more time than allotted in one’s schedule.

I don’t have a doctor

Finding a doctor can seem overwhelming, but it’s easier to find the right doctor for your healthcare needs once you know who your insurance covers. Also, a quick search online lets you compare doctors and decide which one to visit.

Avoiding pain or discomfort

Men sometimes worry they’ll have to undergo a procedure or test that will be painful or uncomfortable. Fear of the unknown is understandable and valid, but it’s also something that conversations with your primary care provider can alleviate.

But I feel fine

Insisting there’s nothing wrong is another common excuse. While you might be okay, many conditions don’t cause symptoms until they’ve already reached a severe state — like lung cancer, for instance. Some conditions, such as high blood pressure, might only be detected when something worse, such as a heart attack or stroke. If you visit your doctor regularly, even when you feel fine, you can undergo screenings to identify an underlying problem. Together, you and your doctor can develop a plan to improve your lifestyle and lower your risk for health complications.

Living a healthy life takes commitment and involves doing things you don’t always enjoy. Regular visits to your primary care provider, however, are worth it. Men generally are the providers of the family. To be healthy and take time and cost to stay in good physical health should become a priority. Consider routine wellness exams an investment in your future — and your family’s. You can schedule an appointment with Alex Childs, PA-C, MPAS, at www.mountainwestanytime.com or call 435-884-3578 to make an appointment.

Alex Childs – Mountain West Medical Center