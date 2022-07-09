Wildfire burning in Soldier Canyon

UPDATE: 7/9/2022 10:13 p.m.
The Jacob City fire is now estimated at 2,300-2,500 acres with 0% containment. The fire is burning in very steep rugged terrain. Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team will in-brief at 7 a.m. in the morning and take command of the fire.
UPDATE 7/9/2022 8 p.m.
Stockton Town water crew members have been able to make it up to the water plant to assess the system. At this time no outside watering will be permitted until further notice. Stockton Town water is safe to use inside homes. Thet Stockton water department will continue to update their report as conditions improve.
UPDATE: 7/9/2022 6:43 p.m.
Erratic winds have driven the fire. It is now estimated at 2,100 acres. It is burning 4 miles from the Salt Lake County line.
UPDATE: 7/9/2022 5:45 p.m.
Orginally reported at 4 acres, Utah Fire Info now reports the “Jacob City Fire” at 100 acres and continuing to burn up both sides of Soldier Canyon.
Stockton City Police reported that both Solder and Dry canyons have been evacuated. No evacuations orders have been issued for Stockton residents at this time. People on Stockton Town water have been asked to not use water as the fire may have damaged the town’s water system.
Tooele County Emergency Management reported that Settlement and Middle canyons have been evacuated as precaution.
Emergency officials continue to ask the public to stay out of the Soldier Canyon area.
A wildfire was reported Saturday afternoon at 2:34 in Soldier Canyon east of the town of Stockton.
Several fire crews from Tooele County along with air support are at the scene battling the fire. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Utah Fire Info reported that structures were threatened and the fire is growing rapidly with erratic winds.
Tooele County Emergency Management has asked that people avoid the area to allow access for emergency vehicles.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
