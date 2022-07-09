Wildfire burning in Soldier Canyon

The Jacob City fire is now estimated at 2,300-2,500 acres with 0% containment. The fire is burning in very steep rugged terrain. Northern Utah Type 3 Incident Management Team will in-brief at 7 a.m. in the morning and take command of the fire.

