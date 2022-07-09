Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

July 9, 2022
Wildfire burning in Soldier Canyon

Fire reported as 'rapidy growing with erratic winds' 

A wildfire was reported Saturday afternoon at 2:34 in Soldier Canyon east of the town of Stockton.

Several fire crews from Tooele County along with air support, including both planes and helicopter,  are at the scene battling the fire. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Utah Fire Info reported that structures were threatened and the fire is growing rapidly with erratic winds.

Tooele County Emergency Management has asked that people avoid the area to allow access for emergency vehicles.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top