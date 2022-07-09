Wildfire burning in Soldier Canyon

Fire reported as 'rapidy growing with erratic winds' ♦

A wildfire was reported Saturday afternoon at 2:34 in Soldier Canyon east of the town of Stockton.

Several fire crews from Tooele County along with air support, including both planes and helicopter, are at the scene battling the fire. As of 5 p.m. on Saturday, Utah Fire Info reported that structures were threatened and the fire is growing rapidly with erratic winds.

Tooele County Emergency Management has asked that people avoid the area to allow access for emergency vehicles.

The cause of the fire is unknown.