Wildfire burns 120 acres of BLM land in Rush Valley

Firefighters battled a fast-moving wildfire Wednesday afternoon, which burned approximately 120 acres before it was contained, according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton.

The fire was reported before 1:30 p.m. south of Russell Lane on federal Bureau of Land Management property. Walton said firefighters from BLM, Stockton, Rush Valley and Tooele Army Depot fire departments responded to the fire, which sent up a large column of dark smoke visible from miles away.

The fire stayed almost exclusively on BLM property but did some damage to private property as well, according to Walton. No structures were threatened by the fire, which was traveling east across open fields.

The blaze was contained around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, but firefighters continued mop-up and were monitoring potential hot spots Thursday morning, Walton said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Walton said the fire was reported after a bird collided with a power supply, which possibly could have arced and sparked the fire.