Wildfire burns more than 4,000 acres near Vernon

A wildfire blackened thousands of acres in Tooele County over the weekend and continues to burn several miles outside of Vernon.

The wildfire, dubbed the West Government Creek Fire, started on Friday by a lightning strike. As of Monday, the fire had spread over 4,244 acres and was only partially contained.

A news release from the U.S. Forest Service on Monday said the fire was 5 percent contained; Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton said he heard the blaze was 25 percent contained as of this morning. The fire has been burning through grass, sagebrush and juniper vegetation about 10 miles southwest of Vernon.

Due to the improving containment on the fire, the closures at Erickson Pass and Little Valley roads will be lifted today, Walton said.

On Monday, fire crews were focused on holding containment lines and looking for hand line construction opportunities on the east side of the fire, the U.S. Forest Service release said. The most active part of the fire is on steep and rocky terrain, making it inaccessible so the area is being monitored.

The estimated firefighting personnel on scene Monday was 250, with resources that include four helicopters, five engines, five water tenders and two bulldozers, according to the release.

Due to the size of the fire, numerous evacuations and road closures were in effect over the weekend.

On Saturday, homes and ranches west of Sharp Road and Road 597 were placed under a voluntary evacuation, according to the U.S. Forest Service. A mandatory evacuation was put in place for any camping, hunting and hiking between Pony Express and Little Mountain roads.

There were also closures on SR-36 and Pony Express Road due to the heavy smoke from the fire, according to the U.S. Fire Service.

The fire is burning on federal Bureau of Land Management, School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, Forest Service and private land, according to the release.

The most active portion of the fire, which is visible from Vernon, is still high up on Red Pine Mountain and never made it to the foothills, Walton said.

Despite the growth of the fire, Walton said a quick response by local first responders helped limit the growth of the fire and made evacuations easier.