Wildfire closes eastbound I-80; causes major traffic delays

There were 5 reported wildfires in the county during holiday weekend

A wildfire caused a closure of Interstate 80 and significant delays for travelers in Tooele County on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was first reported at 4:45 p.m., according to Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton. The right eastbound lane of I-80 was reported closed at milepost 100 by the Utah Department of Transportation’s traffic Twitter account.

Congestion was reported in the eastbound lanes at Exit 99 of I-80 about an hour later, according to UDOT. The exit ramp at Exit 99 on westbound I-80 was listed as closed at 6:26 p.m.

The closures on I-80 lasted about an hour and 40 minutes, according to Walton. All told, the fire burned 15.8 acres and caused minor damage to railroad equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Walton said. Crews from North Tooele Fire District, Grantsville City Volunteer Fire Department, United Fire Authority, federal Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and state resources all contributed to battling the blaze.

The fire was ruled contained around 9:30 p.m., Walton said.

Over the long holiday weekend, Walton said there were a total of five wildfires in Tooele County. None of the recorded fires were started by fireworks.

Following Fourth of July, fireworks are restricted again throughout the state. Fireworks can be legally discharged in permitted areas again July 22-25, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours for firework use are extended to midnight on July 24 for Pioneer Day.

Class C fireworks can be sold through July 25.

For more information on where fireworks can be safely discharged in Tooele County, review the interactive map provided on the Tooele County Fire Warden page at tooelecountysheriff.org/firewarden.htm.