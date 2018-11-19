Wildfire near Delle burns 100 acres

A wildfire reported Sunday afternoon on the west face of the Cedar Mountains near Delle burned 100 acres, according to the North Tooele Fire District.

Firefighters were dispatched on a report of an outside fire in the remote area of Tooele County, North Tooele Fire District Chief Randy Willden said. When crews arrived on scene, the fire was burning in steep, rocky terrain on the mountainside.

In addition to the difficulty of the terrain, firefighters had to contend with sandy soil, according to Willden. A truck responding to the fire became stuck and had to be pulled out by a specialty tow truck, Willden said.

Despite the adverse conditions, the fire was reported out around 9:30 p.m., after it grew to around 100 acres, Willden said. The blaze headed toward communication towers on the mountain tops but crews were able to get behind it and a timely change in wind direction meant they were never threatened, he said.

Willden and three fire trucks from NTFD responded to the fire, as well as one fire truck from Grantsville Volunteer Fire Department and a federal Bureau of Land Management crew.

The cause of the fire has not been officially determined, as it was put out after dark, Willden said. The area where the fire started is remote but is a popular spot for target shooting and the investigation will continue today.

The BLM crew will also review the burned area to search for any hot spots or reignition of the fire today.

Willden said it was unusual for there to be a wildfire of this size this late in the year, especially after recent precipitation in the county. He said the fire illustrates how dry conditions are in the state with the recent drought conditions.