Wildfire starts down from previous years

Trend ‘absolutely needs’ to continue ♦

Even with high temperatures and low moisture, wildfire starts in Utah in the last two weeks have been below the previous two years.

“We’ve had fewer starts in the last two weeks for the same time period for the last two years,” said Kait Webb, spokesperson with the Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands. “”That’s really encouraging. It’s a positive trend that we absolutely need to see continue.”

The Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands reported that there were two wildfires still burning in Utah as of Wednesday morning — the Morgan Canyon Fire in Tooele County and the Willow Creek fire in Sevier County.

On Thursday morning, the Willow Creek fire was reported as out. The Morgan Canyon fire was reported as 509 acres in size. It is currently burning in steep rugged terrain and is 66% contained, as of Thursday morning according to Utah wildfire info.

A new fire — the Alaskan Fire — was reported at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Burning in Ogden Canyon in Weber County, the Alaskan Fire was last reported at 2.5 acres.

Webb reported that out of the 35 new wildfires that started between July 5-11, 32 of them were suppressed in the first day.

Also, out of the 561 wildfires reported so far in 2021, 504 of them were extinguished before reaching 10 acres in size.

Firefighters continue to respond to abandoned campfires, even in areas where campfires are restricted, according to the Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands.

“With the mix of wet and dry storms moving in, the fire potential will lower a little,” Webb said. “However, we will have lightning with those and our firefighters will be prepared to fight new fires.”

Tooele County is rated as extreme fire danger, according to Utah Wildfire Info.