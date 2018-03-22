Will FBI build new shooting range in Grantsville?

The Grantsville City Council discussed the possibility of an FBI shooting range, which would be shared with the city’s police department, during its meeting Wednesday night.

Grantsville City Police Chief Jacob Enslen said the FBI reached out to him about the proposed shooting range. In July 2016, the city council approved a memorandum of understanding with the FBI on the development of the shooting range, but Enslen said the city is sorting out some differences with the agency before moving ahead.

“There are some things that we have to get worked out,” he said.

A major benefit is the facility would be top-notch, Enslen said. There would be electronic, moving and pop-up targets, places to store and clean equipment and classroom space, among other amenities.

The FBI would provide about $2 million toward development and construction of the shooting range, as well as replacement equipment for an approximately 20-year span, according to Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall.

To offset the cost of maintaining the range, which would fall on the city, Enslen said the facility could be leased out to other law enforcement agencies around the state for training.

“I think it would be the envy of not just Tooele County, but probably Salt Lake County as well,” Enslen said.

Marshall said the city and FBI disagree about allowing public access to the facility. He said the FBI won’t build a public facility but could provide infrastructure connections like electricity and other utilities, for an adjacent, public range.

Enslen said one concern about public access to the shooting range is liability, and if the city is required to provide a firearms instructor to the public. He said law enforcement agencies would provide their own firearms instructors when leasing the facility.

A public shooting range could help alleviate problems with littering in the mountains outside of Grantsville, according to Marshall. He said shooters will bring old microwaves, TVs, boxes and other junk into the mountains for target practice, then leave it behind once they’re finished.

The July 2016 resolution included the FBI requesting 92 days of training at the shooting range per year, by agents from Utah, Wyoming and Montana.

The facility would be built on city property, but a specific location was not discussed during Wednesday’s meeting.