William “Bill” R. Mueller

Feb. 3, 1940 – June 14, 2023

Bill passed away June 14, 2023, in Layton, Utah, of complications from Alzheimer’s. He was born to Rex Conrad Mueller and Dorothy Carol Millward in Tooele, Utah.

He attended Tooele High School before joining the Air Force. After returning he married the love of his life Lynette Farnsworth in 1969. They were married for 54 years. Their son Jason brought so much joy to his life.

He was involved in several organizations which included the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, and the Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his wife Lynette, son Jason and daughter-in-law Kim, brothers Pete and Gary Mueller, Jay Buzianis, and his sister Julie Gomes.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepfather George Buzianis, sisters Wanda Rae and Reneé Newitt, and his brothers Alfred and Jerry Mueller.

Services will be held Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the LDS Church, 2680 Cherry Lane, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit with family Friday, June 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., and Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Alzheimer’s Association, as Bill chose to be cremated. He will be interned in the Tooele Cemetery at a later date.