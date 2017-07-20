William Joe (Bill) Fish passed away July 17, 2017. He was born Dec. 28, 1929 in Castle Gate, Utah.

He was the third child (twin) born to Joseph Fish and Ada Hardy. He married Gloria Dee Jenson on Oct. 12, 1950, in Oceanside, California. They were married for 53 years and lived most of their time in Tooele.

He served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean War and received two purple hearts. From 1959-1989 he volunteered as a member of the Tooele County Search and Rescue Jeep Patrol and was an honorary member of the search and rescue team.

He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was a farmer at heart who loved animals. In his later years he enjoyed woodworking.

We love you Dad and will miss you. We appreciated all the time you spent caring for Mom.

He is survived by his six children: Scott (Colleen) Fish, Nanette (Dennis) Pratt (twins), Debbie (Mike) Edwards, Ken Fish, DeAnne (Jack) Golding and Jenefer Fish. He is survived by sister, Bernice Nelson and sister-in-law, Ilene Fish.

He has 25 grandchilden and 34 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 22, 2017, with a visitiation from 9-9:45 a.m. and the funeral at 10 a.m. at the Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah. Interment at the Tooele City Cemetery.