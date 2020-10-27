William Kemp Johnston, Jr.

William (Bill) was born March 5, 1942, to William and Francis in Chicago, Illinois. He passed away Oct. 22, 2020, at the age of 78. After spending much of his life in Chicago, Illinois, and Redding, California, he settled down in Tooele, Utah.

Bill was an avid learner and teacher throughout his life. He received a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Ripon College and followed it with a Ph.D. in Chemistry from Montana State University. He never missed a moment to teach what he knew. From camping and fishing to coaching youth sports, he always strived to help mentor his children the best that he could. In addition to teaching a continuing education course in computer science, he also spent a year teaching forensic science at Southern Utah University.

Bill served in the United States Military, including one tour in Vietnam. He also served as a recruiter for the United States Military Academy.

Whether you knew him as Bill, Grandpa Bobos, Gomer, or even Luigi, he would always answer to all of his nicknames (in addition to using them at restaurants) and then have one of his classic jokes to go with it. He always had a few stories at hand, but also loved to create them. Whether through his love of science and analysis, camping, or sports, life seemed to always have a new story to uncover. Even more than this, he was always happy to strike up a conversation. Over the phone or in person, sometimes he was too friendly for his own good.

He was also a lover of animals. Life always seemed to have a way of making sure he had a dog in his life. Whether it was Magnum, Coco, or Kobe, they were always well trained and had a new trick to show off to family and friends.

William is survived by his wife Won Young; along with three children Anne-Marie (Stone) Chandler, Lynn (Jim) Coster, Will (Katie) Johnston; two step-children James (Lindsey) DeSpain, Alex (Erin) DeSpain; brother Bob (Judy) Johnston; sister Maggie Johnston LeFevre; nine grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father.

Funeral service will be held at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, Utah, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., with the funeral service proceeding at 11 a.m. Those attending will be required to wear masks. The funeral service will also be livestreamed at my.gather.app/remember/william-johnson-oct-2020

Condolences may be sent to the family through Tate Mortuary at www.tatemortuary.com.