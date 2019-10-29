Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image

October 29, 2019
Willow Elementary prepares for two-day intersection closure

School’s principal offers alternative routes from east, west 

A busy Grantsville intersection will be closed for two days, causing motorists traveling to Willow Elementary School to use a temporary route to get there.

Grantsville City will close the intersection of Willow and Durfee streets Oct. 30-31, according to a tweet from Willow Elementary Principal Angie Gillette.

Gillette offered a new route to the school for parents, Willow Elementary community members and other people needing a work around during the closure.

For people coming from the eastern parts of Grantsville, Salt Lake City, Tooele, Stansbury Park, Erda and Lake Point areas: travel west on Granstville’s Main Street and turn south on Worthington Street. Continue on Worthington Street to South Street. Turn west on South Street and travel to Willow Street. Turn north on Willow Street and the school will be on the right side of the street.

For people coming from the west side of Grantsville: travel east on Durfee Street and turn south on Quirk Street. Travel south on  Quirk Street to Pear Street. Travel east on Pear Street to Willow Street. Turn south on Willow Street and the school will be on the left side of the street.

Gillette noted that the school district’s transportation department has already developed plans for school buses to navigate during the closure so students will get to school on time.

“Please rest assured that your students will not be marked late and that students that regularly eat school breakfast will still be allowed to eat breakfast if any delay occurs,” wrote Gillete in the tweet.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature. He became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America. Tim is a native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top