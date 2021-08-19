Willy Wonka on the THS Stage

Opening night August 24 ♦

Tooele High School Drama kicks off their 2021-2022 drama season with “Willy Wonka” opening on Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

“I chose Willy Wonka because I grew up on the Gene Wilder film “Willy Wonka” and knew it would be lots of fun to produce,” said Terry McGovern, THS drama teacher.

McGovern said “Willy Wonka” is a family friendly production and runs one hour and 20 minutes.

Willy Wonka is the story of a boy named Charlie who wishes for something more, not just for himself, but his whole family. No matter what happens in his life, Charlie continues to stay positive. Life gifts him a Golden Ticket and a tour of the Wonka Factory where he learns some valuable lessons about life on his way.

Those lessons are shared with the audience, according to McGovern.

“We only had a month to learn the dances, music, lines and bring the show together,” McGovern said. “I love the energy and excitement of the actors as we prepared for this production. Much of the credit goes to my choreographer, Emily Henwood, and my music director, Leslie Taylor. They add a tremendous element of magic to the show.”

Caydon Goss plays Willy Wonka and Miranda Nielson was cast as Charlie Bucket.

Mr. and Mrs. Bucket are portrayed by Enoch Henrie and Aleah Ashby.

Performances are August 24, 25, 26, 27 at 7p.m. at the THS auditorium.Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at our.show/tooele-high-school.