Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

November 12, 2020
Wilma Mae Goin

Birthday Wilma Mae GoinWilma Mae Goin is celebrating her 100th Birthday on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Wilma has lived in several places in her life. She was born on a farm outside Thunder Hawk, South Dakota. Her family moved to Tacoma, Washington. After WWII she was married in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a couple they moved back to Tacoma, Washington. Then in 1962, Wilma, her husband and two children moved to Tooele, Utah. She never learned how to drive, so she has done A LOT of walking. That’s why she says she has lived so long. Her family thinks it’s her positive attitude. 

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY MOM!

Love, The Cheryl Feuerbach and The Dennis Goings Families.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top