Wilma Mae Goin is celebrating her 100th Birthday on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Wilma has lived in several places in her life. She was born on a farm outside Thunder Hawk, South Dakota. Her family moved to Tacoma, Washington. After WWII she was married in Shreveport, Louisiana. As a couple they moved back to Tacoma, Washington. Then in 1962, Wilma, her husband and two children moved to Tooele, Utah. She never learned how to drive, so she has done A LOT of walking. That’s why she says she has lived so long. Her family thinks it’s her positive attitude.

HAPPY 100TH BIRTHDAY MOM!

Love, The Cheryl Feuerbach and The Dennis Goings Families.