Wimmer is Utah Association of Counties’ ‘Sheriff of the Year’

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer was named the 2019 Sheriff of the Year by the Utah Association of Counties at a convention last week.

UAC presented Wimmer with the award at its annual convention banquet in St. George on Nov. 15.

Wimmer serves as president of the Utah Sheriffs Association and on the board of directors of UAC.

According to a press release from UAC, “The Utah Association of Counties is honored to recognize Paul Wimmer as the 2019 Sheriff of the Year for his exceptional efforts and accomplishments as the Tooele County Sheriff. Affiliates are selected from and voted on by their peers for demonstrating outstanding work ethic, bold leadership, and creative problem solving throughout the past year.”

“Sheriff Wimmer is a true professional and is passionate about his job. He takes his role to ‘serve and protect’ seriously,” said Utah Association of Counties CEO Brandy Grace. “He’s forward thinking in implementing new policies and procedures for him and his deputies to better serve their community. We appreciate all that he does for his county and our state.”

Wimmer has a longstanding service record with Tooele City and County law enforcement agencies. He joined the Tooele City Police Department in 1999 where he rose through the ranks and became the captain of the police force.

In 2014, Wimmer was elected as the Tooele County Sheriff, where he serves as the chief law enforcement officer in Tooele County. He was reelected in 2018.

Wimmer is noted to be a very humble individual, according to Chief Deputy Brian White of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

“He doesn’t like a whole lot of recognition but people need to know how much time he puts in,” White said. “He has totally transformed the office. For example, when he was first elected, the [Tooele County Detention Center] had no contracts and now we’re contracting at state and federal levels and saving the taxpayers millions. He does not stay stagnant. He’s also advocated for our pay by fighting for law enforcement benefits at the state level.”

Wimmer is a true leader and he always instills in others to perform to the best of their abilities, according to White. Wimmer has enriched the office’s culture of innovation, creativity, feedback and he is committed to the highest standard of service to the community, White said.

“He’s always thinking of ways to enrich the community for the citizens, because in the end, that’s what it’s all about,” White said.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne stated that Wimmer has been an effective planner, especially when working with the County Commission.

“He has shown to be efficient with budget issues and staffing,” Milne said. “This is not something new — he’s shown his qualities from the very beginning.”

Milne noted that Wimmer greatly revamped the efficiency and professionalism of the office.

“He has addressed personnel shortages by increasing wages for deputies and ensuring that the Tooele County Sheriff’s not just a training ground for deputies to use as a stepping stone to move on to a neighboring department,” Milne said.

According to UAC, “Sheriff Wimmer has been dedicated to the welfare of the residents of the county, as well as all who visit. Wimmer and his deputies have the responsibility of serving mass gathering and concerts throughout the year. Wimmer has been instrumental in implementing new and innovative safety regulations for such events.”

After being re-elected as sheriff in 2018, Wimmer said, “Many counties in our state are facing very rapid growth and with that growth, we face new challenges at every turn. However, I look forward to meeting each of these challenges with the backing of the finest lawmen in the state and the citizens we so diligently serve.”

After receiving the Sheriff of the Year award, Wimmer echoed his thoughts that he shared after reelection, citing the performance of his staff and their results as the reason for the office’s success.

“It is an honor to be recognized, however, working with UAC and serving on the boards and committees was only possible due to the incredible support and efforts of the Sheriff’s Office staff,” said Wimmer.

“The award is really a reflection of the incredible work done day in and day out by our incredible employees,” he said.

In Sept. 2019, Wimmer was also awarded Sheriff of the Year, during a conference held by the Utah Association of Sheriffs in St. George. Wimmer was also honored by the Utah Department of Public Safety last week, where he received a recognition award.

The Sheriff of the Year Award was presented to Wimmer at the conclusion of his one-year term as president of the Utah Sheriffs’ Association. It’s the highest award his colleagues can give, according to Utah Sheriffs’ Association executive director Scott Burns.

UAC is a private, nonprofit organization offering a broad range of management, training and intergovernmental relations services to counties, including commissioners and other elected officials (affiliates).