Wimmer leads in sheriff’s race

Stromberg and Bolinder hold leads for county council and state house ♦

In the only contested race for a countywide office in Tooele County, the election night tally shows incumbent Republican Sheriff Paul Wimmer with a solid lead over his unaffiliated challenger Dean Adams.

The unofficial count shows Wimmer with 69.5% of the votes and Adams with 30.5%. If the lead holds this will be Wimmer’s third term as sheriff.

This isn’t Wimmer’s first show down with Adams. Wimmer first defeated Democrat Andy Oblad to win the sheriff’s office in 2014 after Frank Park retired.

Wimmer was then challenged in a Republican Party primary for reelection as sheriff by Adams in 2018. Wimmer won the primary with 67% of the vote and faced no opposition in the general election.

“I’ll sleep better tonight than I did last night,” said Wimmer after the unofficial election returns were published.

In the only contested Tooele County Council race, Erik Stromberg holds 83.6% of the votes for council district 5. His opponent, Liberatarian Sarah Patino ended the vote count on election might with 16.4% of the vote.

In the other county office races, Scott Broadhead, county attorney; Alison McCoy, county auditor; Tracy Shaw, county clerk and Kendall Thomas, county council district #2, all ran unopposed in the general election assuring their ultimate victory.

In state legislative races for seats representing parts of Tooele County there were two Utah State Senate seats that include part of Tooele County. The incumbents in both of these seats won re-election without opposition.

Republican Scott Sandall, Tremonton, defeated an opponent at the Republican State Convention for Senate District #1. Republican Daniel Thatcher, West Valley City, defeated three opponents at the Republican State Convention for Senate District #11. No other candidates filed for these positions.

Republican Timothy Jimenez defeated incumbent Doug Sagers at the Republican County Convention for State House District # 28. No other candidates filed for State House District # 28.

Voters in House District 29, which includes Grantsville, west Erda and most of rural Tooele County with all parts of other counties, had the choice to cast a ballot for Republican Bridger Bolinder of Grantsville, Democrat Chris Dyer of Stansbury Park or Constitution Party Kirk Pearson of Lake Point.

The preliminary vote count shows Bolinder in the lead with 71.3% of the vote.

Counties do not count all votes on election night. Mail ballots postmarked on time and received after the election are not included in the election night preliminary results, but they are included in later releases. Counties will review any provisional ballots during the two week period following the election. The Transcript Bulletin will update election results online as new reports are issued until the final election results are certified on Nov. 22.