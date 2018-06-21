Wimmer wins Miss Dairy Princess/Ambassador crown

Aspen Wimmer of Stansbury Park won the 2018 Miss Tooele County Dairy Princess/Ambassador crown on June 11.

Wimmer, 19, is a 2016 graduate of Stansbury High School and is studying accounting at Southern Utah University. She is the daughter of Paul and Shannon Wimmer of Tooele, and Ryan and Cammie Edevlson of Stansbury Park.

Her co-attendants are Aydin Sessions, 17, of Erda, and Madelyn Tate, 18, of Tooele. Sessions will be a senior at Stansbury High this fall. She is the daughter of Kalem and Sydnie Sessions of Erda.

Tate graduated from Tooele High School this year and will attend Utah State University Eastern to study elementary education. She is the daughter of Dennis and Tina Tate of Tooele.

The competition had five contestants and was held at the Tooele County Health Department Building, said Cheryl Adams, competition director. The contestants were judged on private interview, dairy knowledge, physical fitness/appearance, a dairy presentation and overall score.

Each contestant also presented a platform to the judges that promoted the health benefits of dairy. Wimmer’s platform was “Does it Matter?”, Sessions’ was “Milk for Your Health” and Tate’s was “You’re on track with Milk.”

The competition includes a $1,000 scholarship to Wimmer, with $500 each going to Sessions and Tate.

Adams said the three young women will travel throughout Tooele County over the next year promoting the importance of dairy in daily diet and leading a healthy lifestyle. They will also be involved in many hours of community service throughout the year, she said.

Adams noted that this is the last year of the Miss Dairy Princess/Ambassador competition in Tooele County and the state. She said the competition was dropped after the Utah Dairy and Idaho Dairy commissions merged and formed a new organization called Dairy West.

Adams, who has been the local director since 1990 and involved in the competition since 1984, is sad to see it come to an end.

“We did a lot of wonderful community service things throughout the year, helping with county events, the county fair, and with the chamber of commerce,” she said. “Plus there was the traveling to the elementary schools to educate the kids about staying healthy.”

Adams said this was the first time she could recall that the local competition had only five contestants; it usually has 10-13. She also noted the last three State Miss Dairy Princess/Ambassadors have come from Tooele County.