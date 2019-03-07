Winn: 2018 tax hike was tough decision

Winn also touts results of 82 percent tax increase in State of the City address ♦

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn reflected on the city’s “daunting” property tax increase — and the results of the increased revenue — during her annual State of the City address at Wednesday night’s Tooele City Council meeting.

Winn addressed the 82 percent increase in the city’s property tax rate right out of the gate in her address, in which she described 2018 as an exciting but difficult year. She said city officials were transparent throughout the process and asked for citizens’ trust.

“As elected officials, I believe that this was the toughest decision we have ever had to make,” Winn said. “Although the certified tax rate was increased, it is still lower today than it was 20 years ago.”

The mayor described the benefits of the tax increase, including employing two additional police officers and two community service officers — a civilian position to help with parking enforcement, traffic control and other duties that don’t require the expertise of sworn officers. Police salaries and benefits were also increased using the additional tax revenue, to aid in recruitment and retention.

Winn also talked about the city’s new $9 million police station, which will be constructed on Garden Street behind Tooele City Hall. She said construction crews are expected to break ground in the next few weeks.

“Our officers respond to thousands of call every year,” Winn said. “Each time they leave their homes, they put their lives on the line for each one of you. They truly deserve a new building to conduct business, a building that we can all be proud of.”

Other significant purchases in the past year highlighted by Winn included five police vehicles, tools and supplies for the city’s electrician, a utility vehicle for clearing snow on city-owned properties and a new phone system in City Hall. She also described completed capital projects in the city’s parks, including a concession building at Red Del Papa ballpark and playground equipment at Linear Park.

The mayor also highlighted projects on tap for the spring, including a new pavilion at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course, a new restroom facility at Aquatic Center Park, and pickleball courts at Elton Park.

During her speech, Winn also addressed the population growth in the city. She said a majority of the growth has been from within.

“Many of our children and grandchildren want to stay in Tooele City,” Winn said. “We need to provide homes for them and for those who are coming from outside of our county. Affordable housing has become a hot topic that must be addressed.”

Winn spent the latter half of her speech discussing volunteer efforts throughout the community, beginning with the city’s volunteer fire department. The Tooele City Fire Department is celebrating 100 years with a celebration this July and boasts 50 active members, 30 senior members and 402 calls for service in 2018.

The mayor also highlighted the Life’s Worth Living Foundation’s successful effort to install a statue in Veterans Memorial Park to honor veterans and raise awareness of veteran suicide. She praised efforts to beautify downtown by the Chamber of Commerce, Ladies Community Club and other organizations.

“Whether you are a lifelong resident of Tooele City, moved here recently, or somewhere in between, you are an important part of our community,” Winn said. “The council, staff and I will continue to work with you to ensure that Tooele City is a place we can be proud of.”