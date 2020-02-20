Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
Winn believes Tooele City does its best to provide essential services to citizens

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn thanked different groups throughout the city and explained several projects underway during her State of The City address at City Hall on Wednesday night.

With the City Council seated behind her, Winn began her speech by thanking members of the community, City Council, department heads, and city staff.

She said she believes local government has a responsibility to provide essential services for the community and the city does its best to make them available to citizens. 

“We take pride in providing clean water to your home, providing a place for waste water to go, plowing snow from streets, and providing officers and firefighters to protect you and your families,” Winn said. “We also provide enriching amenities which include beautiful parks for outdoor recreation, an aquatic center and a top-rated golf course.”

The mayor described the new police station that is almost completed, and thanked project manager Paul Hansen for his “diligent” efforts to complete the project under budget. She also thanked police officers for their commitment.

  “Thank you to our officers who respond to thousands of calls every year,” she said. “Each time they leave their homes, they put their lives at risk for each one of you. I am grateful for their professionalism and dedication to Tooele City residents.”

Winn next thanked Tooele City’s volunteer fire department, which is celebrating over 100 years of existence. She explained taxpayers are saved thousands of dollars each year by having volunteer firefighters.

The mayor became emotional when she spoke about a second statue that will be placed at Veterans Memorial Park in Tooele. It was created by a local artist.

“The statue is a Vietnam Soldier and his tracker dog and will serve as a reminder of the sacrifices made by the men and women who have served and who are currently serving our country today,” she said.

At the end of her speech, Winn said the City Council, as well as herself, are committed to being transparent and accountable. She also said that the ideas of the community are important to her.

“Thank you to those who step up following a tragedy; showing love, compassion and support,” Winn said. “Thank you for helping the elderly and those in need. It takes a community working together to preserve our quality of life. I am honored and proud to serve as your mayor. May God continue to bless America and our community. Thank you​.”

 

