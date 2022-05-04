Winn talks water conservation

Tooele City residents gathered at City Hall and via Facebook on Monday evening for “Mondays with the Mayor.”

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn has started a monthly series of talks with Tooele City residents on the first Monday of the month. The first Mondays with the Mayor occurred in April. The topic was graffiti.

Winn spoke about the City’s plan to remove grass from city hall, offered tips to homeowners on how to conserve water, spoke about the city’s watering schedule, and offered resources to those interested in finding out more about water conservation.

Prior to hosting Mondays with the Mayor at the city hall for the general public, Winn hosted the event at the Tooele Senior Center.

To begin the presentation, Winn defined terms such as “aquifer,” “culinary water,” and “secondary water.”

After Winn, Jamie Grandpre, public works director, spoke about surface and groundwater.

“Tooele City water comes from groundwater,” he explained. “All of Tooele City’s water comes from wells that are located in the aquifers.”

Grandpre showed photos of several wells located throughout the city, including two new wells that will go online soon.

Currently, Tooele City has 13 operational wells that supply the whole city with water.

Darwin Cook, parks and recreation director, spoke about what the city is doing to conserve water.

“We have a couple plans in place right here at city hall,” Cook said. “We are actually implementing some drought tolerant landscaping projects minimizing turf, which is our largest user of water.”

Later in the presentation, Winn confirmed that all of the grass on the city hall property will be taken out.

“I am in total support of getting rid of turf that is just used to look nice and is not used for a recreational purpose,” she said. “Our goal by the end of the year, if we can get some contractors to help us, is to get rid of all of the grass at City Hall.”

Winn will also be recommending that businesses remove their unnecessary grass.

Cook said that the parks and recreation department workers are working to replace park strips with water-wise landscaping.

“Park strips are very ineffective to water,” Cook said. “You waste a lot of water.”

The department is also finishing installing automated sprinkler systems to control the amount of water used at parks, use more secondary water on parks and fields, and raise their mowers to five inches while mowing open grass areas at parks.

During his time speaking, Cook also spoke about how homeowners can conserve water, including watering grass when it’s cooler, take short showers instead of baths, install low-flow devices in homes, fix leaky sinks and toilets, and wash cars at the carwash instead of at home.

“Many car washes actually recycle the water and have the capacity to actually put the water back into the system in their car wash, so it’s better to not do that at your house on your driveway,” Cook explained.

Justin Brady, Tooele City Council chairman, took to the podium to tell those watching about the city’s watering schedule for all city properties, including homes, businesses, churches, and government facilities.

He explained that the schedule was voluntary and was not law or mandated.

Those living north of Vine Street and west of Main Street in Tooele City should water on Wednesdays and Sundays, those living north of Vine and east of Main should water on Tuesdays and Fridays, and those living south of Vine should water on Mondays and Thursdays, Brady explained.

Outdoor watering is not recommended on Sundays.

More information about the water conservation schedule can be found online at tooelecity.org.

After Brady, Councilman Tony Graff spoke about rebate programs available to those who want to help conserve water.

Available on utahwatersavers.com, is a toilet replacement program.

Residents who replace toilets that are installed in homes older than 1994 and use more than 1.6 gallons per flush are able to receive a rebate on the website, according to Graff.

Residents who install smart controllers that automatically adjust watering schedules based on weather and landscaping needs are also able to receive a rebate on the website.

At the end of the presentation, questions sent via email to Winn and questions from those in attendance at city hall were addressed by Winn.

One resident asked Winn if the water conservation schedule could be enforced.

“The watering schedule that is in our newsletter and on the website is voluntary only,” she said. “The city has done that since about 1998 or 1999. The city put in some water restrictions [prior to 1998] and found that people used more water when it was restricted. They did everything in their power thinking ‘I can’t have water, so I’m going to do everything to get it’, whether they watered at night or whatever they did to get away with it, the water consumption went up greatly.”

For more information related to water conservation, please visit conservewater.utah.gov, slowtheflow.org, or TooeleCity.org to read the city’s water conservation plan.